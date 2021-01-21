News

How Okadigbo and I facilitated Ojukwu’s amnesty, by Obiozor

The newly elected President- General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, yesterday disclosed that a memo written by him and the late President of Nigeria’s Senate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, led to the granting of presidential pardon and amnesty to late defunct Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, by former President Shehu Shagari in 1983. Obiozor, who made this known during a courtesy visit to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at his Enugu residence, urged Ndigbo to be united and work together for the collective interest of the zone.

He recalled his long service to the people and Nigeria in general which he said spanned more than 50 years. While expressing gratitude to Ekweremadu for his support during the election that brought him in as Ohanaeze president-general, Obiozor, who was accompanied by other members of his executive, including the Secretary-General and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Okey Emuche and the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said it was God’s design that the first person he was visiting after his emergence as President- General of Ohanaeze was Ekweremadu. “Since I’m Augustinian Catholic, we believe in the doctrine of predestination. I believe that God plans everything and it happens in accordance with God’s time.

Now, it is not surprising to me that the first place that I will come to receive blessing for this office is frm Ekweremadu. “I want to tell you something about my own feelings about the Igbo. We are a people of destiny, the similarity between Igbo spirit and that of the Jews is amazing to me; as an academician, I wrote about it, read about it and as an Ambassador in Israel, I saw it happen. The greatest revenge against injustice is success,” he said.

