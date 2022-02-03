How Okorocha rendered many people homeless – IPOB

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring insecurity, gunmen and cannibalism in the entire South East region to protest the seizure of his property.

A statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma powerful, said Okorocha started sponsoring insecurity in the region when the present Imo State government seized the lands he took from the people by force and handed back to them. According to the state ment, since the current administration in Imo State collected the land Okorocha forcefully took from the masses, he hasn’t been himself even as he had made empty promises, claiming he would soon expose IPOB. “Okorocha collected many landed property belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted the same into his personal property, because he was running Imo State as a private estate,’’ IPOB alleged. The group made the accusation while reacting to Okorocha’s statement on how the group operates and his claim to convince Igbo youths in the region to boycott IPOB activities.

