How old is Ayodele Donye Samson of E4luxury Jewellers?

Forever, age will continue to remain just a number. Some of the greatest and transforming ideas of the 21st century were conceived by people in their teenage years.

What matters the most is not the lifespan of the business or the visioner, but the vision, which naturally outlive the individual. Ayodele Donye Samson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E4luxury Jewellers, unarguably one of Nigeria’s top jewellery design company, is five years old, but its scale of achievements and customer roll call is astounding.

Jewellery designing was not even the least of top ventures in Nigeria anyone would want to dare before now. The market might be there, but how about its viability? But E4luxury Jewellers founder did not fail destiny, and courage and was also not short of courage to launch into what was uncharted waters.

“When I was growing up, there was no indication in my upbringing that I could become a jeweller. I was born into a family of four, I attended Police Children Primary School, and Unique Secondary School and later proceeded to Lead City University where I bagged a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications in 2014. By the following year, I had become a jewellery businessperson,” said the  E4luxury Jewellers CEO during a forum in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Continuing, the E4luxury Jewellers said: “My love for fashion had been from my days as a young school kid. I had always loved dressing well and fancied things that make me look good.

“I kept the habit while in the university and even won awards and accolades from both the institution and the immediate bigger society. This unarguably became the significant factor that aided my career choice.

“I made up my mind to go into this business during my national service year. I did my extensive research and analysis and also weighed the result critically before deciding to give it a shot. And, of course, I ensured I attended professional training for the business,” added the head huncho of E4luxury Jewellers.

But passion, will to succeed and his objective; which is to be established as the number one jeweller in Africa and one of the best in the world, has kept Ayodele Samson in the business despite the unfavourable economic outlook in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian economy is tough and it affects almost all the business sectors in the country. It is definitely not for the weak or feint-hearted, Nonetheless, we will always work hard to overcome challenges and achieve success.

“We have been on the journey for over five years, we are still on it and we will get there very soon. The company’s vision is to be the best jewellery company in Africa and one of the best in the world. The goal is to have multiple outlets in the country and overseas,” added the founder of E4luxury Jewellery.

 

