How old is Onuora Chibueze Paul, aka Honourable Exkid?

Young Nigerians are defying age and writing their names in the annals of history. Youths in the class of Onuora Chibueze Paul, fondly referred to as Honourable Exkid, are creating lasting impact as entrepreneurs.

Onuora Paul graduated from the Federal Polytechnic in Oko, Anambra State, where he also hails from. However, his desire to become an employer of labour and his resourcefulness drove him into business. And today, he is Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nation group of companies.

His foray into business started when he established Grace Nation Building Materials. But Honourbale Exkid had a broader passion, which is help harness the creativity in aspiring music and comic artistes in Nigeria. Consequently, he launched Grace Nation Entertainment, a fast growing music production outfit in the country.

While asserting that the company has a track record of business excellence, Honourable Exkid stated that Grace Nation Global Entertainment Limited is “comprised of super-talented artistes and great music professionals” who are working “to take the world by storm”.

“We are experienced and we have the right team supporting the best talents,” he said.

The businessman has never been shy of describing himself as a fan of “good music”. While speaking recently, he noted that the main objective of his record label is to do exactly that through the gifted artistes signed to the label.

“Our goal is to provide the world at large with quality music and general entertainment through our talented artistes and experienced management. With our wide variety of talented artists and music acts, we are confident that we will keep producing quality music that rocks on the African entertainment scene,” added Honourable Exkid.

The economic climate in the country has remained gloomy for years. However, it has not been enough to deter Honourable Exkid from forging ahead, running his group of companies side by side.

In a recent interview, the music executive spoke on his journey as a business owner and the lessons learnt, encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs.

“As an entrepreneur, I am able to run these two businesses that are unrelated by because the business strategies and objectives of each company are different and in no way affect the other,” stated Honourable Exkid.

Honourable Exkid added that: “As an entrepreneur, I believe business is all about risk; and in other to achieve more, you have to make sacrifices and strive hard to make your business or choice of entrepreneurship a booming one.

“The other big lessons I have learnt is that if you want to be successful, you have to ignore negative people around your business. Learn to pursue your business with passion and zeal and also trade with people that have the same vision as you.”

