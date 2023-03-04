How Oluwatosin Oludare is impacting film making

Oluwatosin Oludare is a TV and Film Producer with a decade of professional experience producing for television and film. With her vast experience in producing, Oluwatosin produced Seasons 1 – 4 of My Flatmates for Africa Magic and two seasons of the most popular family comedy series, The Johnsons, which also airs on all Africa Magic platforms. Both shows have since been dubbed into local Nigerian languages. As part of her remarkable magic touch, in 2014, Oluwatosin successfully managed the production of Hotel Majestic, a 260-episodic drama series that was commissioned by Africa Magic and the first made-in-Nigeria telenovela to premiere in the country. Outside of her work in television, she produced season 1 of Rumour Has It, a web series for NdaniTV, a lifestyle web-based channel owned by GTBank. As a Supervising Producer, she produced Aso Eegun, a Multichoice Talent Factory feature film for the Showmax platform. Her latest film project, Interstate, is currently in post-production and scheduled for release anytime this year. It features brilliant performance by stars that include Lucy Ameh, famous for her role in Amina, Funky Mallam, Tomiwa Sage, Emeka Okoye, popular skit maker, Baba Kamo and veteran actor, Tony Akposheri, popularly known as ‘Zacky’ on NTA’s New Masquerade

