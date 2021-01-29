How Omo Ghetto became Nollywood’s highest grossing film

Omo Ghetto: The Saga‘, a 2020 film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, her husband, has overtaken Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ to become the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time. A statement by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed that the movie has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

The 2020 film thereby broke a four-year record formally held by ‘The Wedding Party’, which had been the highest grossing with N453 million ahead of ‘The Wedding Party 2’ in third place with N433 million. ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ is the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and comes as a sequel to the 2010 trilogy film. It became a box office success, surpassing ‘Fate of Alakada’ as the highest-grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020.

The comedy movie, which was released on December 25, 2020, achieved the feat despite the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the film industry for months. ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ follows the story of Lefty who, alongside her ghetto squad, always gets into trouble.

Fortune smiles on her as she is adopted alongside her twin into a family living within an upper-class neighborhood. Despite all the affluence, Lefty finds herself going back to the ghetto, falls in love, and keeps getting into more trouble. Among the actors who starred in the comedy film are Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus as Busty, Naira Marley (cameo), Chioma Akpotha as Chummy Choko, Bimbo Thomas as Nikky, and Akah Nnani as Mario.

