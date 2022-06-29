How Omofemi broke records to paint Queen Elizabeth for 70th coronation anniversary

When Nigerian artist, Oluwole Omofemi, began his creative exploration of the afro hair style about six years ago, little did he know that it would translate into something much bigger in terms of global acclaim within, relatively, a short time. Omofemi, who was born in the ancient city of Ibadan where his artistic talent received the nourishment of older artists, was recently commissioned to do a portrait of Queen Elizabeth of England.

He was pleasantly surprised, but he knew this was an opportunity to showcase his talent and lend voice to the afro style that has defined his oeuvre, at least in the last five years. “I was excited when I was contacted to handle the project,” Omofemi enthused at a media chat organised by Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, to celebrate his trail blaizing effort. “I said, ‘O God, why me of all the artists in Nigeria and one from the ghetto’?”

For him, like many other artist, this was, no doubt, going to be a test of creativity, to paint Queen Elizabeth – a white woman with white hair. The obivious question was: How was he going to do this?

Before now, his signature was painting black women with afro hair. Something he has done with characteristic skill and finesse. But this was quite different. He knew he needed to do something that is not just unique but also acceptable. “I had to isolate myself from my wife to get inspiration and avoid distractions,” he recalled.

“I told her I was not painting for myself but for my children and the future generations to see,” he added. After days and nights of research and reflections, it crossed his mind that as a young lady, Queen Elizabeth welded so much power and fame during the colonial times when she had a black hair. So he decided to depict power, strength and liberty for women folk in his painting of the queen with a black hair.

And when Omofemi came out with his new portrait of Queen Elizabeth of England, the reception was palpable.

And it has been drawing global attention to Nigerian art, and redefining his creative exploration. “At the end of it all, I was able to paint my truth as an artist, and, when I submitted it, it was accepted,” he said. And to cap it all, he was invited to Buckingham Palace, London, where he met with Prince Charles.

For the founder of Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Omofemi’s achiement deserves to be celebrated.

According to her, ever since she met Omofemi, who started brightly in 2012, she believed in him, as she traded and pushed his artworks. “Omofemi is now a shining star,” she said, noting that Omofemi did his first solo exhibition with Alexis Galleries in 2019 and has since then featured in many group exhibitions. “So we are celebrating him; we are celebrating his return from the UK. He did a portrait of the queen of England and Nigerianised it with a black hair and ankara fabric,”

Chidiac-Mastrogiannis enthused. Omofemi recalled, with palpable nostalgia, how his fascination with afro hair started in 2016 during a visit to the beauty salon of a female acquaintance in Ibadan only to see her moody. “Many of her customers were no longer coming, for they were now wearing natural hair,” he said. That encounter roused his inquisitiveness as an artist, so he started taking a second look at some of the old pictures his grandfather took as a young man with bushy afro hair.

And subsequently, he engaged him on the afro fashion style and movement in those days. Besides the research, Omofemi also prayed about what the future held for the afro hair art he wanted to embark on. “I am this kind of artist who wants to try something new, because I want to have different experiences, because I believe these are part of the things that make life more beautiful.

So I started something on the afro, trying to reflect the colour of his skin,” he said, adding that surprisingly, when he posted one of the afro works he did, during a social media challenge initiated by one of his colleagues, a Lebanese in Lagos was fascinated and ordered for it, paying handsomely in dollars. That 2017 experience marked a critical point in terms of his development.

“Afterwards, the founder of Alexis Galleries commissioned me to do three afro hair paintings. I also got a few other commissions,” he also recalled.

And since then, Omofemi has featured in several exhibitions both a national and international levels, including major auctions. It was therefore not surprising when a leading UK magazine, Tatler magazine, wanted an African artist who could paint the queen to mark her 70th year on the throne, he was singled out for the job from the pool of African talents.

For Omofemi, “the Afro is a symbol of the black beauty and a neglected hair fashion of Africans. It dates back to the 50s and 60s when African women wore their natural hair gorgeously. The unstretched Afro (kinky) hair was a way to celebrate the culture and uniqueness of the black race.

No wonder women feel their hair is a ‘crowning glory’ as this phrase dates back to the Biblical times. Thus, this helps us to understand the mystery behind every woman’s beauty and to further understand the interest of the artist on this regard and why he decided to be so emphatic on this.

Ejire (twins) is a perfect example of this. The twins are seen wearing their Afro gorgeously. Their choice of outfits and colours also depicts their temperament and lifestyle.” Signgificantly, Omoyemi’s mentor, Ebenezer Akiola, is delighted by how far he had come since that day he called him for mentorship many years ago. “The kind of global attention he has had is unprecedented.

I have been in this business for a long while, but the sales records he is posting, even the old timers can’t get it. “The value of his work is so high, yet people buy— it has never happened before at all.

Now, a lot of people want to be an artist because of his success. He is a real success story. His exhibitions sell out even before he opens them.”

