How OPM Founder converted 8 ex-militants, kidnappers to pastors

Some that attend church programme or service at the large expanse of land which accommodates the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) along the G.U. Ake Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will tell you that it is a place where anything is possible. On some church days, right from Rumuokoro area of the city, and around SARS Road, the traffic builds and sometimes grinds to a standstill and both cars and buses transporting thousands of people make their way to the church. When eight former militants and kidnappers were ordained pastors recently by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, OPM, there was joy among the congregation as some even shed tears of joy. They had been lost, but had ended up chosen to do the work of God. But among the congregation were those that doubted whether or not the now converted souls were really ready for God’s work.

To them, once any man strays and goes deep into heinous crime, there cannot be a way out. They concluded that like the chameleon that cannot change its spots, it’s just a matter of time before dump their new roles. By preparing and giving them a new role to play in the vineyard of God, Chinyere has improved on the rehabilitation programme introduced by the Federal Government in 2009 to Niger Delta militants, who took up arms against the Federal Government to ask for a fair deal in the exploration of the oil and gas resources in the region.

Introduced by the Yar’Adua administration, the amnesty programme as it was then called, first saw militants renounce their membership of the various groups or camps; the submission of weapons and rehabilitation. Unfortunately, however, some of the militants that had been trained and rehabilitated dumped the creeks for good, but became freelance criminals who formed their own criminal groups that specialized in armed robbery and kidnapping. For instance, the late John Togo, a notorious criminal was a known militant in one of the leading camps in Rivers State before he received amnesty.

But because he loved battles and the life of being on the run, he breached the amnesty terms and later moved to Delta State and formed his own militant group, that engaged in high level kidnapping and assassinations. He would later engage in battles with the Joint Military Task Force, which eventually killed him in Delta State. For another ex militant, who was among the first batch sent overseas for training in 2009, it was a different experience all together. He was sent to Italy for shoemaking training, and excelled within the one year he spent in there that he was offered a job. According to him, based on the amnesty terms, he was not supposed to stay longer than the allotted time, and so he decided to return to the country and put his skill into use. He had been promised take off grant for his shoemaking business embraced.

But after months and years of waiting he switched to bakery business, where he currently supervises his friend’s business. He added: “Some persons acting as middlemen or contractors diverted the funds meant for we amnesty beneficiary and did not care whether or not we returned to the creeks to continue the fight against Federal forces. “I know a few individuals that were unable to cope with the situation that they started looking for where to acquire weapons for criminal purposes.”

