How OptionsSwing is transforming lives with their financial training

The educational company OptionsSwing Inc. that specializes in empowering people with financial tools, has skyrocketed its growth in a short period of time. They started merely months ago, in the summer of 2019, and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and created a thriving community of people eager to learn and navigate the world of finance as the professionals do.

The company was started by Jason Lee, an entrepreneur who worked at a Fortune 500 company. “I started trading options while working full-time. In a year, I made $400,000 just from my side gig. This is how I realized the power of options. I began teaching my friends over text messages, but soon I had too many requests. So I decided to create a business around that,” he says. Together with co-founder Jose Infante, Lee started OptionsSwing Inc.

The timing could not have been better. The beginning of 2020 saw the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic. “People were losing their jobs left and right. We wanted to give them the power of understanding investment so that their money could work for them instead of just sitting in a bank account and losing value over time. Simultaneously, we saw apps like Robinhood become available to the general public, thus making investment and trading available to many people. All of a sudden, the stock market and option trading wasn’t just for a select group of traders on Wall Street,” the team explains.

The desire to help people, coupled with the top-notch tools that the company developed in-house, helped make OptionsSwing Inc. a success right off the bat. “We are so happy to have been able to grow our team to 15 people, and all of those hires happened during the pandemic. So we effectively were able to add extra support for our community and create jobs in a time of scarcity,” the team reflects.

The company motto is, “Education first, profit second.” They want each and every student to know exactly what they are doing with their money. There are various tiers to choose from, including the monthly subscription, the yearly subscription, and the premium video course.

While the stock market is very often seen as a casino where people win and lose on a whim, this business wants its students to understand precisely how and why things happen. At the moment, OptionsSwing Inc. earns about $125,000 per month. It took the business just ten months to establish itself as a massive success. The company attributes that win to having a qualified and dedicated staff. The students range in demographic from 18- to 40-years-old, and younger people are starting to show a strong interest as well.

In June 2020, the company hit a significant milestone: its $1 million annual recurring revenue. In August, its Instagram page amassed 100,000 followers, which led to an even higher annual recurring revenue. By November, the company had 2,000 students. Safe to say, the sky’s the limit for OptionsSwing Inc.

