News

How OptionsSwing is transforming lives with their financial training

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on How OptionsSwing is transforming lives with their financial training

The educational company OptionsSwing Inc. that specializes in empowering people with financial tools, has skyrocketed its growth in a short period of time. They started merely months ago, in the summer of 2019, and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and created a thriving community of people eager to learn and navigate the world of finance as the professionals do.

The company was started by Jason Lee, an entrepreneur who worked at a Fortune 500 company. “I started trading options while working full-time. In a year, I made $400,000 just from my side gig. This is how I realized the power of options. I began teaching my friends over text messages, but soon I had too many requests. So I decided to create a business around that,” he says. Together with co-founder Jose Infante, Lee started OptionsSwing Inc.

The timing could not have been better. The beginning of 2020 saw the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic. “People were losing their jobs left and right. We wanted to give them the power of understanding investment so that their money could work for them instead of just sitting in a bank account and losing value over time. Simultaneously, we saw apps like Robinhood become available to the general public, thus making investment and trading available to many people. All of a sudden, the stock market and option trading wasn’t just for a select group of traders on Wall Street,” the team explains.

The desire to help people, coupled with the top-notch tools that the company developed in-house, helped make OptionsSwing Inc. a success right off the bat. “We are so happy to have been able to grow our team to 15 people, and all of those hires happened during the pandemic. So we effectively were able to add extra support for our community and create jobs in a time of scarcity,” the team reflects.
The company motto is, “Education first, profit second.” They want each and every student to know exactly what they are doing with their money. There are various tiers to choose from, including the monthly subscription, the yearly subscription, and the premium video course.
While the stock market is very often seen as a casino where people win and lose on a whim, this business wants its students to understand precisely how and why things happen. At the moment, OptionsSwing Inc. earns about $125,000 per month. It took the business just ten months to establish itself as a massive success. The company attributes that win to having a qualified and dedicated staff. The students range in demographic from 18- to 40-years-old, and younger people are starting to show a strong interest as well.
In June 2020, the company hit a significant milestone: its $1 million annual recurring revenue. In August, its Instagram page amassed 100,000 followers, which led to an even higher annual recurring revenue. By November, the company had 2,000 students. Safe to say, the sky’s the limit for OptionsSwing Inc.
For more information and news or to find out exclusive tips from OptionsSwing Inc., follow them on Instagram.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: Please save our party, Rep begs Buhari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Hon. Chike Okafor (APC-Imo) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis rocking the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) Okafor in a statement entitled: ‘APC Crisis: Where Are The Leaders Of Our Party?’ stressed the importance of the President intervening, as […]
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]
News

Kano’s $27m Inland Dry Port for inauguration Dec

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase of $17 million to be inaugurated by December this year. Already, Kano State Government has spent N2.3 billion for the construction of the link roads and the provisions of water and power generation […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica