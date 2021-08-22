How other artistes help Wizkid, Burna Boy win Grammy awards –NTDC boss

Folorunsho Coker, the director-general, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), says Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Grammy wins were made possible by the collective efforts of other artistes in the country. In March, Wizkid and Burna Boy won their first-ever Grammy awards, a development that was widely celebrated across the country.

In a statement, Coker said Nigerian artistes have continued to pull the strings in the global music landscape as touchstones of excellence. “The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March,” he said.

“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video. These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence. “They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments.”

He said before Wizkid and Burna Boy’s heroics, Nigerian music had already established itself in terms of global recognition for its distinction. “This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque,” he added. “Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.

