Body & Soul

How other artistes help Wizkid, Burna Boy win Grammy awards –NTDC boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Folorunsho Coker, the director-general, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), says Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Grammy wins were made possible by the collective efforts of other artistes in the country. In March, Wizkid and Burna Boy won their first-ever Grammy awards, a development that was widely celebrated across the country.

In a statement, Coker said Nigerian artistes have continued to pull the strings in the global music landscape as touchstones of excellence. “The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March,” he said.

“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video. These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence. “They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments.”

He said before Wizkid and Burna Boy’s heroics, Nigerian music had already established itself in terms of global recognition for its distinction. “This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque,” he added. “Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Rich Plug ready to drop new single ‘PutCall

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Cyprus based Nigerian rapper, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor known on the microphone as Rich Plug says he is ready to drop his new single, ‘PutCall’ come 20, May 2021. “I’m dropping 20th May! My new single “PutCall” is a whole lots of vibe! Coming from the hood. Every single line on the new single comes […]
Body & Soul

Hoodlums vandalised, loot Yomi Casual’s Surulere store

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The aftermath of shooting of protesters at Lekki led to hoodlums taking advantage of the situation to loot, destroy and burn properties in Lagos and some other states in Nigeria.   Popular fashion designer, Yomi Makun, known by his fashion brand title, ‘Yomi Casual’ was one of the victims as his fashion store in […]
Body & Soul

Omoni Oboli, husband celebrate 20 years anniversary, cheers into the New Year

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and husband, Nnamdi Oboli were the center of attraction on social media as they celebrated their 20 years wedding anniversary on the 31 of Dec, 2020. The actress, who is also the owner of ageless by Omoni Oboli eyelashes brand, and her husband is among the very few couples in […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica