How Pastor Defiled 17-Year-Old Church Member – Doctor

A medical doctor, Mrs Maria Fadaka has narrated how a pastor, Chris Mcdouglas, reportedly defiled a 17-year-old daughter of a member of his Church.

Fadaka who is a public health officer at Mirabel Medical Centre (a sexual assault referral centre), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) stated this while giving evidence to Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Led into evidence by the Lagos state Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) Dr Babajide Martins, Dr Fadaka told the court that the survivor, (names withheld) presented herself for medical examination on May 12, 2020, a week after the last alleged sexual intercourse with the defendant

She was led into confirmation by the state Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins.

Mcdouglas, a Pastor at Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Lagos, is facing a nine-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

He, however, appealed not guilty.

“The survivor came to Mirabel Centre on May 12, 2020, and complained of rape by her pastor. Fadekemi said.

“The survivor said the last sex escapade occurred about a month prior to her presentation at the centre.

“The result of the medical examination showed forceful and repeated vagina penetration,” she said.

NAN reports that a copy of the medical report of the witness, dated May 14, 2020, was admitted into evidence following no objection from the defence.

Mr Suleiman Salami, who is a witness told the court that she was an employee of LASUTH and that it was possible for someone who has had consensual sex to have repeated vagina penetration during the cross-examination by the defence council.

The witness said she only reviewed the history of the survivor, which was written by the counsellor at the centre, and captured it in her report.

The doctor added that the survivor did not mention to her that she was defiled through the anus and no DNA test was carried out to ascertain that the defendant committed the alleged offences.

The prosecution informed the court that it would be closing its case against the defendant after the witness gave her testimony.

The defence counsel, however, informed the court of filing a no-case submission.

“We shall serve the jurist necessary documents, my, lord,” Salami said.

The case was adjourned by Justice, Ramon Oshodi till April 27 for filing an adoption on case submission by the defence

It was reported that the mother of the survivor (name withheld) and one Insp Akikuowo Omiere, had on January 9, testified against the embattled pastor in the ongoing trial.

