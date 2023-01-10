How pastor defiled his 17-year-old church member for 3 years—Witness

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court was yesterday intimated with details of how a pastor, Chris McDouglas, defiled a 17-year-old girl by her mother.

The court presided over by Justice Ramon Oshodi was specifically informed by a businesswoman (name withheld) that Mcdouglas, a pastor at Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Lagos, allegedly defiled her 17-year-old daughter, by having sexual intercourse with her daughter on different occasions from 2017 to 2020 in the guise of taking her out for gospel ministrations. Mcdouglas is answering questions to nine counts bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

The mother of the victim, while being led in evidence by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, explained that the defendant had sex with the survivor at the back of his church, in different hotels, and at her house.

According to her, the defendant cried when she confronted him for defiling her daughter, and he blamed it on the devil. According to the witness, “Pastor Mcdouglas would come to my house and ask my daughter to follow him for ministrations so as to use her talent as a chorister to bless others.

“According to my daughter, he would go to a hotel and have sex with her. “When I confronted him with some leaders in the church, he said he was deceived by the devil and told me to forgive him.”

The witness, who further argued that she recorded her conversations with the defendant as well as his alleged confession on her phone, posited that “The pastor, who I trusted so much with my family and saw as my spiritual father, had sex with my daughter.

“My daughter told me that Pastor Mcdouglas would sneak into the house while I was not around, cover the curtains, cover her mouth and force himself on her.” It was the further contention of the witness that the alleged sexual encounter with the defendant had plunged the survivor into depression, making her faint occasionally. She told the court that each time her daughter fainted, the defendant would come and pray for her and request that she should give an offering.

