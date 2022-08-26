How pastor’s healing soap killed mother, daughter-in-law, grandson in Osun

Healing soap to diabetic patient

A 42 year-old pastor, Taiwo Olaniyi, of the Cherubim and Sheraphim Church, has been arrested and charged to court for allegedly giving a diabetic patient, her daughter in-law and grandson a healing soap to bath with which is suspected to have eventually led to their death. The patient, Rasheedat Mufutau, 58 was introduced to the trado-medical home, which also doubles as a Cherubim and Sheraphim Church, located at Ofatedo, a suburb of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, because of her case of diabetes and cough. Our correspondent gathered that the pastor of the church who also doubles as the doctor of the clinic charged the son of the woman N104,000 for the treatment of her mother which was paid. Though the pastor had confirmed healing the woman, he however later gave her healing soap to be bathing with. New Telegraph findings revealed that after a while the son was called by the pastor that his mother was now medically fit.

How Mama, daughter-in-law, grandson died mysteriously afterwards

Trouble was said to have started however on July 27, 2020, after Mrs. Rasheedat Mufutau was certified fit by the pastor, when the pastor later brought out a black soap and gave it to her to use to bath for spiritual healing and herself, her daughter in-law and grandson, Abdul- Rahman, all used the soap to take their bath, but within an hour after using the soap, the woman and the two others died mysteriously.

The distraught son of the deceased, Olalekan Anifowose, who spoke with our correspondent, said his mother was suffering from diabetes and cough when one of their neighbours introduced the trado-medical clinic, owned by Mr. Taiwo Olaniyi located behind Olofa Grammar School, Ofatedo, to them and he took his mother there for treatment, with the hope that she would be healed, “unfortunately I lost her and two others in a mysterious way.” “What I suspected initially when we got to the clinic was that there was signpost and I also don’t know if it is government approved clinic, but because I trusted the person who referred us to the clinic, I had no doubt, but later got to know that the clinic is called Ifeoluwa clinic.

“On getting there, he conducted a test on my mother and the test revealed that she had diabetes and cough which was known to me before, but I only want her heal. “The pastor then gave me the list of things to buy and the bill N104,000 which I paid before the commencement of her treatment. I then deposited N50,000 on the fateful day, being Monday, June 23, 2022 and the following day I gave him another N10,000. Sincerely there was improvement and I was happy when I saw my mother. I have paid him N100,000, but yet to balance him the remaining N4,000, which I promised to pay before the incident. “It was my sister, Basirat who was with my mother and my wife, my son and my younger sister were the ones staying with my mother at the clinic. But on Monday June 27, 2022, in the evening my wife called to ask if I would be coming over and I told her that I am not, because it was about to rain then. She said the doctor told her that my mother would be needing two pints of blood which will cost us N35,000, because it is sold at the rate of N17,500 each and I told her to tell the pastor to send me his account details and I transferred the money to him to get the blood. “Around 6am on Tuesday June 28, 2022, an unknown number was being used by the doctor to call me. He asked where I was and I told him I was at home, he promised to call back and he ended the call. “After a while I called Iya Gold who introduced him to us and told her what happened. Iya Gold then came to my apartment and said we should go to the hospital together. I asked what happened, I asked her if my mother was dead. She said no that we should just go to the hospital first. When we got there, we met my younger sister weeping and the doctor said that my baby was dead and that when they also tried to wake up my wife and mother, they found out that they were all dead too. He didn’t tell us what led to their death. It was at the police station I was told the pastor claimed to have given them soap to bath. “My wife was hale and healthy, nothing was wrong with her. We have three kids. The eldest is 7 and the youngest is 2 and she was just 28-year-old, I have been traumatised since then, I lost three persons who are special to me in a single day. “Unfortunately, my mother, my wife and my son both died on June 28, 2020 after bathing with a healing soap. The reason why the pastor gave them the soap to bath is still begging for answers, because I don’t understand the reason behind it. The remains of the deceased persons were discovered around 5:40 a.m on the church premises, by some residents of the area, who then alerted the police.”

How pastor, wife were arrested, charged to court

The incident however threw the residents of Ofatedo community and sympathisers into wailing when the remains of the deceased persons were being evacuated out of the church by the police after it was reported at Ofatedo police station. While, the owner of the Church, and his wife, identified simply as Kemi, were also arrested by the police over the incident. Meanwhile, the owner of the clinic, has been charged to court and remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre. He was also arraigned on four count bordering on murder, conspiracy among others. The Police Prosecutor, Inspector John Idoko accused the defendant with others at large of killing the victims. Idoko said the alleged offences contravened Section 324 and 319(1), of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002. While, Magistrate, O.A Daramola, did not take the plea of the defendant due to the gravity of the offence alleged to have been committed, he ordered that the accused be remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre while awaiting legal advice from the Ministry of justice.

Osun State Police Command react

Reacting to the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed that it was true that such incident occurred and three persons died in a mysterious circumstance. She said the incident occurred behind Olofa Grammar School, Ofatedo. When one Mr. Taiwo Olaniyi, who is the head of a C&S Church and also into trado-medical activities, and also running a healing home with his wife, named Kemi, gave the aged woman black soap to bath with her daughter in-law and grandson which led to their death. “Both of them have been arrested in connection with the death of the three victims. The fact of the matter is that one of the deceased persons, Rasheedat Mufutau, 58, was taken to the trado- medical home for treatment because she was diabetic. “We also learnt that Mufutau and two other patients at the trado-medical home, Anifowose Basira,48, and Abdul-Rahman Afolabi, all took their bath with the soap while on admission at the healing home and later died afterwards. A nine-monthold baby who was bathed with the soap was said to be crying without stopping and was rushed out of the church. It was the cry of the baby that alerted some residents of what was happening in the healing home and both the pastor and his wife were arrested.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...