How People Buy Customs Suits Is Changing Say the Experts at SUITABLEE

Buying a custom-made suit can be time-consuming. It involves finding a tailor, visiting their shop for measurements and fittings, and then waiting for your suit to be finished with the hope that it won’t require alterations. However, times are changing, and consumers are seeking a more convenient way to buy the perfect bespoke suit. SUITABLEE uses modern technology to streamline the creation of custom suits. Here, the founders of the Canadian custom suit brand explain why there has been a shift in how people purchase custom suits.

SUITABLEE is the creation of brothers Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow, engineers with a passion for the art of tailoring. The brothers combine old-school tailoring techniques with cutting-edge technology to remotely create bespoke suits for every shape and size. Using infrared body scanners and a database of body measurements, SUITABLEE creates custom suits for clients who don’t need to leave their homes to find a perfect-fitting suit.

Jean-Sebastien shares that their service was the natural next step in tailoring, given people’s preference to buy everything from essentials to luxury products online. Jean-Jeremie elaborates, adding that people don’t want to sacrifice a bespoke fit to buy their suit online. They want a suit with a perfect custom fit without having to visit a tailor. Jean-Sebastien explains that in today’s fast-paced world, people no longer have the time to visit a tailor. Jean-Jeremie also believes that people’s desire to have more involvement in the design process has seen people seeking alternatives to simply accepting the chosen design of their tailor. SUITABLEE has leaned into this trend. They offer a design platform that allows people to custom design their suits from the lapels to the lining. Jean-Sebastien predicts that as people’s preference for efficient and fast tailoring evolves, more and more people will be going online to find their perfect custom suit.

SUITABLEE was founded in 2015 to offer a bespoke alternative to simply entering your measurements when suit shopping online. SUITABLEE is the first custom suit company to employ AI-enabled technology to accurately create bespoke suits.

SUITABLEE currently serves customers in North America, with custom-made suits being shipped and delivered within four weeks. Their high-tech customization techniques can also create bespoke dress shirts. The modern world has shifted from shopping malls to online stores and the change has affected every area of retail, including luxury attire. Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow believe that the shift to more convenient ways of buying custom clothing is likely to be permanent and they are committed to meeting the demand for efficiently created bespoke suits.

