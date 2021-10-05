How Peter Obi failed to declare assets in tax haven as Anambra gov- Report

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, allegedly hid secrets assets in tax havens, a new series of leaked documents has revealed.

The leaked files retrieved from 14 offshore services firms around the world were revealed in a Pandora Papers project led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and which Premium Times is a part of.

The Pandora Papers represent the latest – and largest in terms of data volume – in a series of major leaks of financial data that have convulsed the offshore world since 2013. The investigation involved 600 journalists from the media, including The Washington Post, BBC, The Guardian and Premium Times.

The first series published yesterday showed that Obi allegedly kept secret assets he did not declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) before assuming office as governor. In his response, the former governor told Premium Times:

“I don’t declare what is owned with others. If my family owns something I won’t declare it. I didn’t declare anything I jointly owe with anyone.”

The report disclosed that in 2010, more than four years after Obi became governor, he reportedly set up his first discreet company in the British Virgin Island, and named the company Gabriella Investments Limited, after his daughter.

To set up what has now become a convoluted business structure, Obi, Premium Times reported first approached Acces International, a secrecy enabler in Monaco, France, to help him incorporate an offshore entity in one of the world’s most notorious tax havens noted for providing conduits for wealthy and privileged corrupt political elites to hide stolen cash. Premium Times said Obi also paid Acces International to provide nominee directors for the company — these directors are residents of tax havens paid to sit on boards of companies to hide the identities of real owners of offshore firms.

Acces International officials, who reportedly took briefs from Obi and or his representatives, headed to the British Virgin Island where they contracted a local registered agent – Aleman Cordero Galindo & Lee Trust (BVI) Limited (Alcogal) — to set up Gabriella Investments Limited for the former governor. After extensive documentation, Gabriella Investment Limited was born on November 17, 2010, with registration number 1615538.

Two figureheads – Antony Janse Van Vuuren and Lance Lawson — were appointed its first directors while ultimate control resided with Mr Obi,” the paper reported.

“On the same day the company was incorporated, the nominee directors met and issued 50,000 shares of Gabriella Investment in favour of Hill International Holding Corporation, a shell International Business Company operating under the laws of Belize, another tax haven.

The director of the company is Mr Van Vuuren, also one of the directors of Gabriella Investment. Beginning February 10, 2017, Premium Times reported that the company became known as PMGG Investments Limited in what is a combination of the first letters of the first names of Obi’s nuclear family.

