How piracy can be curbed in Nigeria, by Movie Directors

Some Nigerian movie directors yesterday proffered solutions to the problem of piracy in the country. They gave different suggestions in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that piracy has been an age-long problem in which miscreants duplicate movie producers’ films and sell, hindering them from making good returns on their investments.

One of the movie directors, Mr Temple Golden, said that the problem of piracy could be solved when the populace is properly sensitised on the implications of the act. Golden said the populace should be made to understand that films are people’s intellectual properties that must not be tampered with. He also advised the Federal Government to put into use a functional taskforce that will always raid the markets where piracy is constantly practised, pick the pirates and make them face the wrath of the law. “Government needs to educate the society that the act of piracy is bad, films in the past have earned some foreign currencies for the nation and it is still capable of doing the same if piracy can be dealt with,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...