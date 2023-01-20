How police arrested naval officer who sponsors vehicle robbers

…resell stolen vehicles online

Greed

A 50-year-old serving Nigerian Navy personnel, Femi Oyewole, has been arrested by men of the police for allegedly sponsoring persons who steal vehicles for him and then he advertise such vehicles on social media and then resell it to unsuspecting members of the public. The suspect was arrested alongside his accomplices identified as Joshua Adeleke (41) and Kabiru Ismail.(48). The arrest of the Naval Sergeant by the Anti-Piracy Unit of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, which is in charge of Lagos and Ogun states Police Command said this would be the third time the Naval officer was arrested by police without repentance. Oyewole, who is attached to the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy (NN), Naval Base in Lagos, claimed he had served for 22 years with the Navy, before he was arrested on December 20, 2022, alongside his two accomplices, as well as a buyer of the gang’s stolen cars, identifid simply as Bright Ikechukwu. When asked why he had not been arrested in connection with the criminal cases before now and still remains in the service with the Nigerian Navy, he said: he stated that no disciplinary actions were taken against him by the Naval authorities because the stolen vehicles were bought by some top officers of the Navy, which was why he had been having it easy whenever he was arrested by the police and handed over to the Navy for prosecution.

Oyewole is our financier

Adeleke and Ismaila both claimed that Oyewole was their financier who in turn buys the stolen vehicles from them at give away prices and then resell them to intending buyers through social media advertisment, while some are sold to his Naval coworkers in his barrack and office. Joshua who spoke with our correspondent said his role in the robbery operation was to use his criminal creativity to move any of his targeted vehicle away from where it is parked, saying that he had successfully achieved the act in the Somolu- Bariga area of Lagos, where he had successfully stolen over 25 vehicles since 2016, when he started robbery. “Whenever I successfully move any vehicle from where it is parked, I would then contact Ismaila who will then drive it to the final destination where we usually meet Oyewole and then collect our money. After which we go for another operation. We don’t operate in Lagos alone, we usually move to South West states and South East to operate, we also don’t just pick anyhow cars, we have spefic ones, mostly Toyota and Lexus cars. “We also don’t kill during operation, but if the need arise or probably the driver of our target vehicle wants to prove stubborn we will injure the person. “What we are after is the parson’s vehicle. We have a master key we use for any vehicle we want to move. It was Oyewole who recruited us when we came out of prison, when we had nothing to do for a living.” Ismaila who is a cobbler by training, on his own explained that he had relocated to his home town in Osun State after their last operation where he used the proceeds from the stolen vehicles to establish a business before he was eventually re-arrested by the police detectives, but begs the authority to forgive him, while promising never to go back to it again. Adeleke and Ismaila also told our correspondent that both of them used to move to Agbado area of Ogun State for cover after robbery. But that they mostly launch their operation from Somolu and Bariga area, Lagos, as their operational base where they steal vehicles, sometimes they also move from there to other parts of the country. It was gathered that one of the stolen vehicles was found in the possession of an alleged buyer, one Okechukwu Bright, who the suspects claim to be the buyer of one the stolen vehicles from Oyewole.

I didn’t know it was a stolen vehicle

However, Bright explained that he bought the vehicle not knowing that it was stolen, he said he saw it on social media where it was advertised and went for it. He called the phone number placed on the vehicle, it was after he was arrested that he got to know that the person who sold the vehicle to him is even a Naval officer and that the vehicle was a stolen one. “That was how I was arrested and brought to Zone 2, Command. It was the vehicle I bought online that put me in trouble. I trusted the Naval officer when we talked when I saw the vehicle online. My advice to people buying items online is to be watchful of who they are dealing with, the vehicle I bought, I never knew it was a stolen vehicle I regret buying it.”

Police react

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, who spoke on behalf of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, command, AIG Adeleke Bode said in 2016, when the Naval officer was first arrested alongside Adeleke and Ismaila, upon discovery that he is a serving Naval personnel, he was handed over to the Nigerian Navy authority for disciplinary actions. She said, again, in 2019, the same three-man gang was re- arrested by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) during which seven units of vehicles were recovered from the Naval officer. According to Idris-Adamu, “while his two accomplices, Adeleke and Ismaila, were prosecuted and convicted, Oyewole, the Naval officer, was handed over to the Naval authority for necessary disciplinary actions”, expressing dismay that, shortly after regaining freedom from the correctional centre, Oyewole regrouped his exconvict accomplices to steal a Gold colour, 1999 model, Toyota Sienna bus, with registration number MUS 499 AM. She said: “On December 20, 2022, Intelligence had it that some gang of car snatchers, operating within the Zone 2 Police Command, recently robbed its victim of a Gold Toyota Sienna vehicle and sold same to one of their numerous receivers within Lagos and Ogun states. “Upon the intelligence report, a team of operatives, led by SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi, officer in charge of Anti-Piracy, swung into action and apprehended four suspects in connection with the crime, while some vehicles were recovered from the suspects. “During interrogation, the two suspects arrested named Oyewole a Navai officer, as their financier, on whose instruction they stole vehicles and handed over to him. They also claimed they had sold more than 25 vehicles to Oyewole who always bought the vehicles from them at ridiculous prices ranging from N100,000 to N150,000 on each one, while he paid them the monies in bits, and sold the vehicles at highesr bidders through advisement on social media.”

Navy’s Reaction

The Commander Edward Yeibo, the Chief Information Officer, Western Naval Officer, Nigerian Navy, Apapa, when contacted to react to the story he didn’t pick his calls and also didn’t respond to the message sent to him.

