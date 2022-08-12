How police arrested Oko-Ilu, a thug terrorising Ede community

…accused of killing 25 people, burning 11 buildings

How Oko-Ilu threatened to kill Ede monarch, residents

“I am coming to Ede town. I will kill and maim. You know when I enter Ede before, you usually greet me, if I come this time, I see you, you die, you see me you die. I will kill whoever I see. The elders should talk to Oba Munirudeen.” This was a threat message issued by the dreaded notorious thug, Rasidi Hammed, popularly known as Rasidi Oko-Ilu, sent through a voice note from his hideout, threatening to cause mayhem when he returns to Ede town. Oko-Ilu had been on the Osun State Police Command wanted list since he issued the threat message, but always escapes from Ede whenever police try to arrest him.

But he was eventually picked up last week in his hideout at Osogbo, the state capital. It was learnt that the suspect allegedly linked to the death of over 25 people since he started terrorising the ancient town, including the death of one Hassan Adedeji, a Higher National Diploma graduate of Banking and Finance of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter, as well as, an Okada rider, whose identity was not made known. Our correspondent also learnt that the suspect, Oko-Ilu, and his gang had razed about 11 houses in the last one year, while many residents sustained varying degrees of injuries during his reign of terror.

Police narrates how Oko-Ilu evaded arrest

A Police source said it was difficult for them to get Oko-Ilu arrested, saying whenever they tried to get him at his hideout, only God knows how he get hints that police are coming after him. The source added that, it is God that gave them victory over the notorious thug, “because he was projecting the town in a bad light through his actions and the town is known to be a peaceful community in Osun, but thank God we were able to pick him up and his era has come to an end and peace have also returned to the ancient town.”

How he created panic in the town

Oko-Ilu was said to have wreaked havoc and created panic in the minds of the residents. He also held grip of every resident of the town and making life unbearable for the young, old, rich, poor, elite and common people of the town. The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirueen Adesola Lawal, had once raised the alarm, when he said: “Ede, in the past is known to be one of the most peaceful cities in the country, the land that used to shield, accommodate and protect other cities in and around it from terrorists. “But now, the community members are being threatened physically, psychologically, emotionally and economically. “Nobody can sleep with his or her eyes closed; presently in Ede, the sun sets at dawn. It is, therefore, very imperative that the government and other security stakeholders swing into action to avoid further loss of lives and property,” he said. The traditional ruler further said that it was very uncultured to see human blood flowing in the daylight as life had no meaning to the intoxicated blood suckers who have created fear and panic in the town through their nefarious activities.

How police finally subdued the thug

August 6, 2022 was a day the residents of Ede prayed to happen with the news of the arrest of the deadly cultist who had thrown so many families into mourning mood with his callous and dastardly activities within the town for over a year. Operatives of the Osun State Police Command through men of the Anti-Cultism Unit of Osun Police Command and members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), arrested the suspected notorious thug around 4am on Sunday in his hideout in Osogbo, the state capital, after trailing him for a long time. And he is presently cooling off his heels in police custody. After the death of the HND graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter, as well as, a commercial motorcyclist, the Osun State Police Command declared Rasheed Hammed, alias Oko-Ilu (35) and Solomon Adedimeji, alias Solo Iwara (33) wanted over alleged murder, arson, ritual killing, among other crimes in the town. Meanwhile, Oko-Ilu had also on March 9, 2022, released a 14 minutes 49 seconds audio he recorded and sent on social media, where he accused the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, of sponsoring an officer of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), popularly called Eluku, and some members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to kill him and his family. In the audio, he said: “My name is Rasidi. I am from Apete compound, Isale-Osun, Ede. I have sent a voice note today March 9, 2022. To explain further on what I was alleged to have committed. Some years back, there was a man called Doki, an OPC member and one Oriade. They came to me. Everybody knows that I am a street boy. I don’t steal and I don’t beg for money. I have my work and spend money. “When they asked me to join them in OPC, I have some mothers and brothers in OPC that told me that they are thieves. Oriade is a welder and I am also a welder by profession. Oriade went to steal rods about five years ago and they killed the son of a Muslim cleric in Ede. I refused to join them, but we usually meet at political campaign, carnival and some other places. I later stopped staying with them when I noticed that they are too greedy about money. “On February 2, 2020, they came to fight me and my boys, but God gave us victory over them. That was why they went to join Eluku SARS. The OPC took Eluku to the palace and the Oba usually give them money, because whenever they come to fight us at Isale-Osun, they return to the palace. There is no indigene of Ede that cannot testify to this. “The monarch later sent some chiefs like Baba Kekere of Ede, Chief Ifamurewa Oyenkoko, Olukosi, Atapara, Mogaji of Ede, Chief Aare-Ago, came to appeal to us at Isale-Osun not to fight. But, on December 4, 2021, the same OPC came to attack me again and killed two of my younger brothers. One of them ran inside the police station and they pursued him and killed him there. We are not armed robbers. All the elders could not do anything. “Despite that, I didn’t do anything. They later came to attack me at Owode-Ede road and killed my elder brother, shot my younger brother in the stomach, they also shot at me and took away my car. On that same night they came to attack me and killed my elder brother, our King, Oba gave them N250,000 and said if they had killed me, he would have given them more money. We are war fighters in my compound, but Doki, Oriade, Yemi Aleeba and other OPC members are robbers and they are sent to bring human parts by a popular vigilance man in the town. “Also, this year, the same set of people went to kill my mother. I am now calling on sons and daughters of Ede to intervene. “There have been problems in the town since the monarch ascended the throne. I call on traditional rulers to help me ask the monarch if I contested any posts with him, because I don’t know why he wants me dead. Today March 9, 2022, they came to Isale-Osun with five cars and carried away people’s properties. “I am coming to Ede town. I will kill and maim. You know when I enter Ede before, you usually greet me, if I come this time, If I see you! you see death, you see me you die. I will kill whoever I see. The elders should talk to the Monarch.” However, the monarch in an interview denied knowing Oko-Ilu, saying all his allegations against him are lies. “I want to say for the umpteenth time that I don’t have any group or killer squad commissioned to kill anyone. Why would I want to kill any of my subjects? As a king, what benefit would I derive from paying someone or group of people to be killing my subjects when I can actually spend such money to provide scholar-ship for them and build a virile society? “It is an unfounded rumour. I have been working for the progress of my Ede and I will continue to work for the development of the town, so as to return the lost glory of my domain as land of peace and harmony it was known for. “If I have commissioned my chiefs to mediate in their crisis and supported peace moves by the Ede Descendant Union, then it’s absurd for anybody to think that I would be the one to be behind the crisis,” the monarch added.

Group in Ede raises the alarm over plans to release terror suspect

An Ede pressure group, Mapoarogun Alliance has warned against alleged plans to release the terror kingpin, Rashid Bale Oko Ilu, hours after he was arrested during a gun duel with the police. The group also expressed shock at the silence of the police and the state government after the arson attack on the family House of Minority Leader of the state Assembly, Honourable Babajide Kofoworola, accusing the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola of harbouring Tunde Elemo who led the arson attack within the Government House. According to the Coordinator of the group, Ayinla Ajala, they frown at the reported plans to release the notorious thug. Ajala said any attempt to release a murder suspect who also openly attempted to assassinate the King will be resisted by the people of Ede. “This is not about politics. It is about our town and security of lives and properties. “We know some political leaders harbour and use him. We are shocked that government is also harbouring Tunde Elemo who attacked the House Minority Leader’s father, whose whereabout is still unknown. It is surprising that up till now, the police have not issued any statement on the incident.

Osun State OPC seeks justice against leader of terror kingpin

The Osun State Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Prince Adedeji Aladesawe has urged the Osun State Police Command to ensure justice against leader of the notorious killer gang, Rashidi Hammed, popularly called Oko- Ilu, that was arrested over the weekend by the Osun State Police Command. Reacting to the recent arrest of the notorious kingpin, Aladesawe urged the Osun State police authorities not to release him and also ensure that justice prevails in the case. The OPC chieftain said the group decided to join the police in hunting for the dreaded criminal when it was obvious that the Kingpin had turned the town to a war zone, he insisted that the notorious thug should face the music. The recent arrest of the suspect is a good development to all lawabiding citizens of the state. Everybody is happy that peace has returned to the town. “We did our best as a group to ensure that Oko- Ilu was arrested. We are happy that our efforts didn’t go in vain. “Now that he had been arrested, I think justice must prevail because considering the level of the criminal activities perpetrated by Oko-Ilu and his allies in Ede, it is reasonable to ask for justice for the people of the town. He should face the wrath of the law. I believe that his arrest would serve as deterrence to others who take pride in causing trouble in the town.”

