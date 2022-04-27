How Police battered Imo NSCDC Commandant for detaining colleague

… they vandalised my vehicle, took away my pistol and AK-47 – Commandant

Owerri, the Imo State capital, was on Monday evening thrown into chaos, with residents fleeing on all sides following loud reports of sporadic gunfire along Okigwe Road axis of the state capital. Whileresidentsof the statecapital were already in panic that anotherattack byunknowngunmen washappeninginOwerri, findings by our correspondent indicate to the contrary, that it was a detachment of police that had attacked Environmental Health Department officials and youths at the burial site the State Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Okigwe Road, Owerri. The apparently belligerent and combat-ready policemen attacked the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Michael Ogar who was on his way out of his Command when the Police team arrived.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Ogar said the attack was in connection to a detained suspect, one Nonso Ezenwanne, whoclaimedtobeaPoliceman, but with multiple identification cards. Ogar explained that his men earlier had a misunderstanding with Ezenwanne breaching the security of his motorcade while returning from the scene of the illegal refinery tragedy and oil bunkering site in the state on Sunday. “After the misunderstanding, Ezenwanne trailed us to Owerri and blocked my motorcade again and brought out a pistol threatening to shoot us, but he was later disarmed and arrested. “I hadreached outto theformer Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Giwa, to identify the suspect which is the norm, this yielded no result as I learnt that Giwa had been transferred to Kaduna.

We didn’t see anybody to identify him immediately “It was on my way to see MOPOL 18 Commander, just about 10 meters away from NSCDC office, that I saw eight vehicles that blocked me and started shooting into the air and my vehicle. “They dragged me out, flogged andbarteredme, andlatertookme totheir command wherethey continued to beat me with sticks and batton,” the Commandant said. According to the Commandant, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations latercametohisrescueafterabout three hours and then took him home.

“I came back to my office to see the extent of damage caused and then realised that two of my personnel gotbullet injuries andwere receiving treatment in hospital,” Ogar said. He added that his official car wasvandalisedandsomeexhibits parked around the office vicinity were damaged.

The attackers he said, also made away with his phones, pistol and an AK 47. “I was highly disappointed and embarrassed by the action of MOPOL 18. I don’t think we are here to flex muscles or pursue work ego, buttodefendourfatherland,” Ogar said. Police authorities in Imo State have maintained a studied silence on the incident, since it happened.

