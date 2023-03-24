How police battled to curtail violence during guber, Houses of Assembly polls

Election Violence

T here has not been any election in Nigeria that could be described as free, fair and devoid of rancour. It is either killing of political opponents or snatching of ballot boxes in favour of one political party or the other and this is across the country. So the 2023 election was not expected to be exceptional and it was not, as the process in Lagos, Kano, Benue, Osun, Oyo, River state and other states of the country was marred by electoral violence, ranging from killings, attacks, ballot box snatching, ethnic profiling and others. In Lagos, it took the intervention of the police, men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Soldiers, Civil Defence and the Customs to checkmate electoral violence in parts of the state where political thugs took centre stage. The governorship and state House of Assembly elections which started on a good note on March 18 in Lagos State and other states suddenly became rowdy as dangerous weapons where freely used by some suspected hoodlums in places such as Okota, Somolu, Ijegun, Ajegunle, Amuwo- Odofin and other parts of the state. Some soldiers and police personnel recount experiences. Some of the policemen deployed to maintain law and order in Lagos claimed it was difficult to put the electoral violence under controlled. A police woman who didn’t want her name in print said, it took herself and colleagues hours to pacify some hoodlums who wanted to disrupt election process in their area. She noted that as they were settling one issue or the other, another one would be rearing its head in another area, “because it was agreed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies that arms and ammunition would not be allowed during the election process, unfortunately, some hoodlums came fully armed and prepared to oppress their opponents who didn’t want to vote for their party. “One of the violent areas in Lagos during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections was Okota, one of the hoodlums who wanted to snatch ballot box was arrested and some who tried to manipulate results were also arrested and 10 people who were attacked at Ijegun were treated by the Red Cross Society.” A soldier who also spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the Oke -Afa, Isolo areas where he and his colleagues were deployed to was described as a tasking area because of the various ethnic groups in the area and their political affiliation, he said they always find faults in each other. The soldier who looked exhausted said where they mounted roadblock; people still came to lodge complaints to them on how they were being threatened by some hoodlums who are working for a particular political party. He said whenever such complaints came they would have to race to the scene and return to the roadblock again. He said to maintain peace and order on election day in Lagos was a serious task.

Political thugs

Meanwhile, it was a hectic day for the police to curtail electoral violence, but they were still able to arrest some of the hoodlums who were trying to cause civil unrest in some polling booths in the state. It was a war situation, before the police was able to overcome some hoodlums who wanted to snatch ballot box at Jemtok, Ago, but one of them was shot dead by the police when he attempted to escape with the box, while some of gang member sustained injuries. The hoodlums were brandishing dangerous weapons to scare voters out of the polling units, but they were resisted by the police. Prior to the shooting of the ballot box snatcher by the police, the suspect was said to have collected the phones of some journalists and voters who were recording him and others. The hoodlums also went to the stand where Red Cross Society were, asking them to leave, saying they were good boys during the presidential election, but in the governorship and House of Assembly elections they are bad boys, as Lagos belongs to them. The hoodlums who rode on motorbikes also attacked 10 electorates in different polling units in Ijegun and Ijedodo community as gunshots rent the air for hours before the arrival of a team of policemen who later disperse them from the area.

Victims re-live experiences

One of the attacked victims, Kelechi Nwaiwu who spoke with our correspondent said he was about to cast his vote when the hoodlums appeared from nowhere and started shooting endlessly. “It was in the process of the shooting that I sustained injury and several others also sustained injuries, we were chased out of the polling units. My phone and wrist watch were also snatched from me. It was Nigeria Red Cross Society that treated us of the wounds we sustained at the scene. Another victim, Yusuf Olanrewaju also told our correspondent that one of the political thugs used bottle to stab him on his head. “I was about to cast my vote at Ijegun Primary School, when the hoodlums arrived and started disrupting the election process, shooting sporadically as everyone scampered for safety. “I was attacked by three hefty men who came out of their tinted vehicle, beating and slapping me and every other person at the polling unit. What I noticed was that police were overwhelmed to tackle the hoodlums, but they tried their best by arresting the hoodlums at other places in the community.”

How police nab Hoodlums

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the police command would prosecute six out of 19 persons arrested during the gubernatorial election in Lagos for alleged electoral offences. The command’s spokesperson, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos, while parading the suspects and others at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti-Yaba, said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which included, attack on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching. Others are, fake INEC Identity card possession, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms. He said that four of the suspects would be prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while two found with arms and involved in other criminal acts would be prosecuted by the police.

He added that the suspects would be transferred to Force Headquarters Abuja where they would be handed over to INEC centrally to prosecute those whose crimes fall under the police. According to Hundeyin, other suspects paraded include two others who were allegedly involved in violence at Abule-Ado in Amuwo- Odofin area of the state and a suspected cultist.

26 political thugs arrested in Benue

The arrests and curtailing of activities of political thugs was not peculiar to Lagos State, the Benue State Police Command also arrested 26 suspects for political thuggery/illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters during the just-concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, in a statement by the Command’s PPRO, DSP Sewuese Anene said exhibits recovered from them included: three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives, and wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp. While condemning the acts, the Commissioner of Police ordered a detailed investigation into the case and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the law, while, he enjoined people of the state to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to the protection of lives and property during and after the elections. The Command was said to have a special deployment for post-election security management to prevent breakdown of law and order.

One person shot in Osun

Meanwhile, activities of political thugs was also felt in Osun State where one person was shot at Ila Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of the state It was gathered that some armed hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on governorship election day shot an electorate at ward 4, Ila Orangun.

The victim was shot by the hoodlums while he was about to cast his vote at the polling unit. The assailants allegedly vanished from the scene immediately after carrying out the dastardly act. Though, the victim was said to have survived it and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town. A police source who spoke with our correspondent said they became overwhelmed with the activities of the hoodlums on Election Day, as they moved from one place to another to prevent breakdown of law order in the community and other places.

