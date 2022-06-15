Mega City

How Police detained five persons, took three motorcycles, collected ‘N49, 000’ as bail in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

•Police Commissioner, Osun governor’s Aide wade in

 

Some operatives of the Osun State Police Command have been accused of unlawfully arresting five persons at the Jaleyemi Area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

 

New Telegraph findings revealed that the policemen are officers of the Anti-vice Intelligence Squad of the Command, whose station is located around Okefia in Osogbo.

 

The victims are Adewumi Muhammed, Tobiloba Ogedengbe, Sikiru Abimbola, Hassan Ahmed and one other man whose identity remains unknown.

 

Narrating their ordeal, one of the victims, who spoke to New Telegraph, explained that he was only a victim of circumstance because the policemen were in the area on the invitation of a landlord who wanted to evict some of his tenants. He added that the armed policemen, who were all dressed in black, however, allegedly carted away valuables in the house, noticing the absence of the residents.

 

Hassan, who explained that he was in the area to see his friend that lived three houses away from the house the police visited originally, added that the police detained him alongside his friend and also went away with his motorcycle and two other motorcycles found in the house.

 

He added that one of the motorcycles later turned out to be borrowed but when the owner showed, he was detained alongside one, Tobiloba Ogedengbe and Sikiru Abimbola who originally borrowed the bike adding that the bike owner was released a few hours later.

 

Hassan said: “On Friday May 6, 2022, I went to visit my friend around Jaleoyemi in the evening, but when I got to his house, I did not meet him, as I was about to return to my place, I met him on the way so we decided to sit and talk outside his house.

 

After a while, I decided to leave because my friend had told me to buy her bread. “As we went further, I saw that a Sienna minivan had parked beside my motorcycle with some armed men dressed in black. They had come to the third house away from my friend’s house on the invitation of the landlord to help him evict some tenants.

 

“We were coming out and then they made attempt to start my motorcycle, then I rushed to them that it was my motorcycle, before I was done talking, they had started beating my friend and I, one of them called ‘Audu’ placed handcuffs on my right hand, then I ran away as he was making an attempt to hold my left hand. “I ran to meet one of my brothers who advised me to go to Dugbe Police Station to report myself so that they can help remove the handcuffs.

 

When I got there, they advised me to report myself to the Oja Oba Division. “After I left, they had carried my motorcycle and two other motorcycles in the compound with them to the Okefia Police Station. “On getting to the Oja Oba Division, the officers I met called their boss who asked them to detain me

but refused to remove the handcuffs before locking me in the cell all through the night. “On Saturday morning, one officer identified as Audu came to Oja Oba Police Station to transfer me back to the Okefia Police Station but cuffed my two hands to the back.

 

“At Okefia Police station, they placed me in the cell till their boss came, after I explained to their boss, he asked them to give us our phones so we can call our relatives, but they refused and locked us up. “At about 2pm, they took our statements and returned us to the cell. “One of the owners of the motorcycle came to the station to claim his motorcycle, he explained to them that

he but refused to remove the handcuffs before locking me in the cell all through the night. “On Saturday morning, one officer identified as Audu came to Oja Oba Police Station to transfer me back to the Okefia Police Station but cuffed my two hands to the back.

 

“At Okefia Police station, they placed me in the cell till their boss came, after I explained to their boss, he asked them to give us our phones so we can call our relatives, but they refused and locked us up.

 

“At about 2pm, they took our statements and returned us to the cell. “One of the owners of the motorcycle came to the station to claim his motorcycle, he explained to them that

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
City Life Mega City

A nuisance by truck drivers

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH write

Following the incessant ghastly and fatal accidents occasioned by articulated vehichles in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the how the highway in the community has claimed lives in the past months among who were university undergraduates   Forstudents of Adekunle AjasinUniversity, Akungba-Akoko(AAUA) in Akoko South […]
Mega City

Akungba: Accident-prone community turns to barricades for protection

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Reprieve may have come for the Akungba-Akoko community in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State following the erection of barricades that have prevented trucks from gaining access into the community. Babatope Okeowo reports on howrepeated incidents involving these articulated vehicles made the barriers a necessity The university town of Akungba- Akoko in Akoko […]
City Life Mega City

Ebonyi: Bringing molecular lab to AEFUTHA

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

To strengthen the virology centre located inside Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State which is serving the South East and south regions, a molecular laboratory has been built for the centre with the centre being upgraded to Institute of Research, Treatment and Control, UCHENNA INYA reports     Alex Ekwueme Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica