How Police detained five persons, took three motorcycles, collected ‘N49, 000’ as bail in Osun

•Police Commissioner, Osun governor’s Aide wade in

Some operatives of the Osun State Police Command have been accused of unlawfully arresting five persons at the Jaleyemi Area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

New Telegraph findings revealed that the policemen are officers of the Anti-vice Intelligence Squad of the Command, whose station is located around Okefia in Osogbo.

The victims are Adewumi Muhammed, Tobiloba Ogedengbe, Sikiru Abimbola, Hassan Ahmed and one other man whose identity remains unknown.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the victims, who spoke to New Telegraph, explained that he was only a victim of circumstance because the policemen were in the area on the invitation of a landlord who wanted to evict some of his tenants. He added that the armed policemen, who were all dressed in black, however, allegedly carted away valuables in the house, noticing the absence of the residents.

Hassan, who explained that he was in the area to see his friend that lived three houses away from the house the police visited originally, added that the police detained him alongside his friend and also went away with his motorcycle and two other motorcycles found in the house.

He added that one of the motorcycles later turned out to be borrowed but when the owner showed, he was detained alongside one, Tobiloba Ogedengbe and Sikiru Abimbola who originally borrowed the bike adding that the bike owner was released a few hours later.

Hassan said: “On Friday May 6, 2022, I went to visit my friend around Jaleoyemi in the evening, but when I got to his house, I did not meet him, as I was about to return to my place, I met him on the way so we decided to sit and talk outside his house.

After a while, I decided to leave because my friend had told me to buy her bread. “As we went further, I saw that a Sienna minivan had parked beside my motorcycle with some armed men dressed in black. They had come to the third house away from my friend’s house on the invitation of the landlord to help him evict some tenants.

“We were coming out and then they made attempt to start my motorcycle, then I rushed to them that it was my motorcycle, before I was done talking, they had started beating my friend and I, one of them called ‘Audu’ placed handcuffs on my right hand, then I ran away as he was making an attempt to hold my left hand. “I ran to meet one of my brothers who advised me to go to Dugbe Police Station to report myself so that they can help remove the handcuffs.

When I got there, they advised me to report myself to the Oja Oba Division. “After I left, they had carried my motorcycle and two other motorcycles in the compound with them to the Okefia Police Station. “On getting to the Oja Oba Division, the officers I met called their boss who asked them to detain me

but refused to remove the handcuffs before locking me in the cell all through the night. “On Saturday morning, one officer identified as Audu came to Oja Oba Police Station to transfer me back to the Okefia Police Station but cuffed my two hands to the back.

“At Okefia Police station, they placed me in the cell till their boss came, after I explained to their boss, he asked them to give us our phones so we can call our relatives, but they refused and locked us up. “At about 2pm, they took our statements and returned us to the cell. “One of the owners of the motorcycle came to the station to claim his motorcycle, he explained to them that

“At about 2pm, they took our statements and returned us to the cell. “One of the owners of the motorcycle came to the station to claim his motorcycle, he explained to them that

