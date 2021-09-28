Metro & Crime

How policemen killed my son, shot my daughter -Widow

A widow in Ndiechi Igbeagu community, Onuebonyi Izzi, Ebonyi State, Maria Ogbona Urehu has called on the state police command to release the corpse of her son, Edwin Ogbonna Urehu to her for burial or release him alive if he is still alive. Edwin was shot on June 9, 2021 at the early hours when security operatives suspected to be policemen invaded their compound.

 

His only sister, Chiamaka Ogbonna was shot on the lap and her hand broken by the security operatives. Chiamaka was taken to hospital for medical treatment by the security operatives.

 

Though discharged, she is still writhing in pains as a result of the gunshot  injuries to her lap and her broken hands that has become stiff.

 

Maria Ogbonna Urehu, Chiamaka’s mother accused a particular policeman, Sani Bala of shooting Edwin and Chiamaka, but Bala told New Telegraph that he only assisted Chiamaka to receive medical attention as a result of gunwere  shot wounds she had and was not the one that shot Edwin and the girl. Bala also said he was the IPO that handled the matter and was not involved in the shooting.

 

However, Edwin has not been seen since that June 9 that he was allegedly shot by the security operatives.

 

His mother, a widow and farmer who disclosed this to our reporter, described him as the breadwinner of the family, quiet, law abiding and hardworking and called for his release dead or alive.

 

She said “my son was the one taking care of me and his only sister, my daughter. He started taking care of us at a very young age because my husband died when he was at a tender age.

 

He is the one feeding us, he was very quiet and was not a trouble maker, he was law abiding and never engaged in any criminal act.

