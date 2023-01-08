How power houses stand on endorsements –Sources

With less than 50 days to the presidential election billed for Saturday, February 25, indications have emerged on what the likely positions of the various power houses of Nigeria’s establishment looks like.

Beyond the public endorsement by President Olusegun Obasanjo of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on January 1, Obasanjo has gone ahead to ramp up support for the one he called his mentee.

Impeccable sources knowledgeable about happenings in the nation’s political landscape told Sunday Telegraph that Obasanjo had a follow up meeting within the week with obi and his team in Lagos last week.

Obasanjo had in his New Year Day open letter to the Nigerian Youths and Nigerians, asked them to take back their country by voting for the LP candidate, Obi. He said that Obi was the best of the four front runners in the race to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor when he serves out his term on May 29 this year.

The other candidates are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP).

It was gathered that at the meeting, which was held at a high brow hotel in Lagos, during the week, Obasanjo came to ask Obi and his team, “How the campaign was going and if there were challenges and areas they needed him to intervene?” the meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.

However, Sunday Telegraph learnt from a prominent member of the party, that based on their wide consultations and reach that they were yet to get a clear word from other prominent Nigerians such as General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd); former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former intelligence Chief, Mohammed Gusau (rtd) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar(III).

It was learnt some of the power houses may not openly endorse any candidate for different reasons but are not far from Obasanjo’s choice. The reasons range from personal to professional issues.

A source said: “You know many of these people cannot be outspoken like Obasanjo. While some might not speak publicly to counter him, others have different reasons why they cannot come out to endorse anybody. But I can assure you that not many of them are against the Obi/ Datti project.”

For instance, Danjuma, it was gathered, may not endorse anyone for business purporses. He prefers to work from behind the scenes in order not to hurt his business interests.

On the Sultan of Sokoto, a source said that during his days in the military, he and Obi t were neighbours in Nsukkaand still maintain a cordial relationship.

But it was learnt that the Sultan for now may not come out to speak on his preference in order to avoid what sources called a repeat of the Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi scenario, where th monarch was deposed by the Kano State government over his utterances. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is the Director General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation. Thus, if the Sultan speaks against his candidate, the governor might give him the Sanusi treatment.

A source said: “You know the implication. It is better he goes with it quietly,” adding that, “as an intelligence officer, Gusau will not come out openly to declare his support. He has to weigh his options but in the next few weeks, we will see clearly where we are heading with him. “Everyone knows where former military president, Ibrahim Babangida stands as he has made stated that the ideal Nigerian president should not be more than 65 years. He prefers a younger person. Atiku and Tinubu are in their 70s.”

Obasanjo’s New Year’s Day letter has caused a row in the camps of the presidential candidates of both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP.

Another source said: “Both of them were rattled as they did not expect that he (Obasanjo) would come out to openly endorse Obi. They had thought that he would remain neutral as they had expected to reap a huge political gain from his stance. But with the letter, they were all rattled.

“This was why their campaign councils came out smoking and fighting dirty by calling Obasanjo all sorts of names. If Obasanjo’s endorsement did not carry weight, why did they visit him and seek his endorsement? If he had endorsed them, would they have said what they are saying?

Our source continued: “With what Obasanjo said, the race has been thrown wide open and none of them will find it easy. They would have to double up their efforts at convincing Nigerians to vote for them.” It was gathered that both the PDP and APC candidates are also shopping for major endorsements silently to counter Obasanjo.

Talking about convincing Nigerians to vote for them, a viral video of Governor Umar Ganduje has surfaced where he had a meeting with all the Muslims and Islamic clerics from all the North West.

Ganduje, who in his welcome address stated the purpose of the meeting, speaking in Hausa language said: “History will not repeat itself and there will be no annulment this time around”(referring to the Muslim/Muslim ticket of Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in 1993).

Dr. Abdulmudaib Muhammad, the Convener of the meeting, stated the purpose of the meeting: “The participants are Muslims and Islamic Clerics. We gathered Muslims from all persuasions to enlighten them on ensuring that the Muslim/Muslim ticket succeeds. We invited over 75 Islamic groups from several states including Yoruba and Igbo Muslims

“We told the Islamic clerics/and participants that the issue is not about building infrastructure for the nation but the major issue is who will promote Islam.” He continued: “We told the participants that a Muslim wherever he is, is better than a Kafir (infidel) or non-Muslim, and if you bring two (2) Muslims together (referring to the Muslim/ Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Shettima), they will give you the victory that one Muslim will not be able to give.”

Stating what the same faith ticket means to them, he said: “This is the reason why we are enlightening people to understand that the main objective is that Muslim/Muslim ticket is a Jihad to us.”

Speaking in the same vein, leader of Izalah Kano State, Sheikh Abdallah Saleh Pakistan, said: “We traced the history of how the candidate (referring to Tinubu) has always desired for as well as worked for a Muslim Muslim ticket.

“He ensured Muslim-Muslim ticket between Ribadu and a Yoruba Muslim. He also heavily supported the Abiola /Kingibe Muslim Muslim ticket…”

For PDP, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the camp is searching for a personality in the mold of Obasanjo, who would also endorse its presidential candidate

