How prevalence of unlicensed guns could pose security threat to elections

…criminal hideouts should be raided –experts

Less than three weeks to the presidential election, arms proliferation and prevalence of unlicensed weapons in the hands of non-state actors including suspected political thugs could pose a serious security threat to in the election across the country if not properly checked and put under control. This is the time for the various security agencies in the country to work as a team to tame the political thugs brandishing sophisticated weapons at political rallies and others posing threat to the lives of Nigerians on daily basis. This is even more worrisome as some persons have been seen displaying their weapon on social media to create panic in the public space, and if not checked could degenerate to serious crisis across the land. This development is feared more in Lagos State as the trend seem more visible in the state. It would be recalled that last month some suspected political thugs where seen shooting sporadically in the Surulere area of Lagos State when the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), went to the community to seek for people’s votes, but fight allegedly broke out and some people suspected to be followers of the party where seen shooting indiscriminately, causing serious panic in the area.

Ogboni president displaying guns

Also, the president of the supreme body of Ogboni in Lagos was seen displaying guns on social media, threatening violence, but he has been declared wanted by the police for his action. The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Oba Tajudeen Bakare, the first president of the supreme body of Ogboni association wanted for brandishing gun on social media. The leader of the Ogboni was alleged to be wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace in the video that went viral in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said following the viral video, the commander Rapid Response Squad(RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the video at Surulere area of the state. He said after the house of the suspect was ransacked, three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the man was found in his house neatly kept. The suspect, Bakare, was said to have narrowly escaped arrest and he was thereby declared wanted. The public was begged to provide any useful information that could lead to his arrest and such a person would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality. The Command, however, commended, Lagos residents for their vigilance and prompt information to the security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command once again warns all trouble makers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Military raid

Meanwhile, also as part of efforts to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state during and after the election, the Nigerian Army raided Oshodi and some other parts of the state as part of its Exercise Still Water which started in October 2022, to get rid of hoodlums who posed as a threat to innocent residents of the state. The military confirmed the arrest of 116 persons, including a number of suspects who were planning to go for attacks in various parts of the state. Recovered from the raided suspects includes; a locally made pistol, Indian hemp concealed, telephones suspected to have been stolen from innocent members of the public, hard drugs suspected to be tramadol, and Automated Teller Machine cards, among others. The commander 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumotia, said the areas covered included Railside, Brown Street, Araromi and other areas in Oshodi. The General noted that all the suspects would be screened and those who are innocent would be released. “Those found with drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); those found with weapons will be handed over to the Police,” he said. Akpomutia disclosed that troops of Exercise Still Water were conducting similar raids in the FESTAC and Mile 2 areas of the state. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major A.K. Bello, said the exercise seeks to curb criminalities in Lagos. The spokesperson confirmed “close to 80 persons” had been freed as nothing incriminating was found on them.

Surulere shooting

Also of note was the Surulere shooting by suspected political thugs of a political party who were seen shooting sporadically in a broad daylight in video that went viral. The video of the shooting incident had a group of suspected thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere. It was on the basis of the shooting incident that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declined to participate in a debate organised by a church for governorship candidates of political parties in the state ahead of the March 11 election, saying he would not stand on the same platform with agents of violence. A statement by the state government penultimate Saturday said: “Lagos State government had noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere. “Security agencies are investigating the video, which had gone viral on the social media. We believe they would fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “We condemn this savagery that had portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilised and cultured. “Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we would henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating the video of the shooting incident by suspected thugs in Surulere area of the state on the social media. The Police spokesman, Hundeyi said no stone would be left unturned to get to the root of the broad daylight shooting in Surulere and that of the Ogboni president.

Security experts’ reaction

Some security experts who spoke with our correspondent urged the security agencies to be proactive to nip the situation in the bud and raid some black spots where they feel is not safe during and after the election across the state. The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said authorities of security agencies should deploy intelligence based on security threats assessment to identify the sources of arms, the agents and recipients; identify sponsors of violence, groups involved in violence and areas prone to violence. He said security agencies need to arrest both sponsors and agents of violence and retrieve illegal arms from them. “We need a safe and secure environment for peaceful, free, fair and credible election in Lagos State. Lagos State belongs to all its residents and not to any individual or political party. “Deploying more security surveillance and operations, identify and neutralise the key elements threatening security will help no small to check the hoodlums in the state.” A former director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree on his own commended the military for being very proactive in responding to the reports of proliferation of small arm and light weapons (SALW) in Lagos, saying the mop up that is ongoing and some arrests that have been made would help alot. “The security agencies should identify more black spots, identify illegals spots and arrest them to keep the city safe.” A veteran crime reporter cum security expert, Mr. Raymond Tedujaiye said there is need for effective deployment of security agent across the state, which he said would help nip those displaying guns in the bud. He said in 2007 during the contest between Babatunde Fashola and Musiliu Obanikoro the arms and ammunition that were out on the street then where more than what is being witnessed now. “The blood thirsty hoodlums took over every parts of Lagos then, but security agencies were able to subdue them and got them arrested. Police and other security agencies are ready now also to confront the miscreants. I can assure you that the election will come and go peacefully, their guns and threat will hold no water.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...