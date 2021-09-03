How price differentials are fueling petrol smuggling –NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed price differentials in petrol pump price in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for the continued smuggling of petroleum products from the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, laid the blame for the problems of petrol smuggling at an interactive session by the Joint Senate Committee on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) on yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the efforts being made by the corporation and other federal agencies to combat the menace have been largely hampered by the different prices.

He explained that with a price difference of over N100 per litre between what is sold in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, it is difficult to stop the activities of petrol smugglers. However, Kyari said the NNPC’s collaboration with other agencies to check petrol smuggling from the country has been yielding noticeable progress, although the battle has yet to be won.

He said: “As long as there is arbitrage between the price that you sell and what is obtainable elsewhere, you can be sure that it is very difficult to contain the situation.” The NNPC chief insisted the activities of smugglers had also made it difficult for the country to determine the actual consumption figures for petrol. According to him, the corporation can only know the quantity of petrol that leaves loading depots but cannot determine how much of that is consumed in the country.

Kyari reiterated a of $57 per barrel for 2022, $61 per barrel for 2023 and $62 per barrel for 2024 predicated on a base national production of 1.883 million barrels per day in 2022, 2.234 million barrels per day in 2023 and 2.218 million barrels per day in 2024.

He said the MTEF assumptions were arrived at after consultations with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders, while also undertaking a careful appraisal of the three-year historical dated Brent Oil Price average of $59.07 per barrel premised on Platts Spot Prices, among other considerations.

The GND restated that the price growth would be moderated by the lingering concerns over COVID-19, increased energy efficiency as well as obvious switching due to increased utilization of gas and alternatives for electricity generation. The Senate Joint Committee session was chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, with members drawn from the Senate committees on Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

