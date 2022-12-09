How private creditors are plunging Nigeria’s economy into crisis – CISLAC, Christian Aid

International conference

The history and roles of international finance can be traced to 1944 when the two Bretton Woods institutions-World Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were created to respond to the global needs for development finance. With no provision for the private sector, over the years it remains a godfather to the governments of various nations in lending money. As a nation grows, its financial needs increase and in the absence of resources, it will look for a way to sustain its economy. The accountability and transparency advocacy group’s main cry is predicated on the fact that despite the loans being taken, successive administrations in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, have been unable to meet their obligations either for national economic growth and development or better life of the people, who are supposed to be a major reason of government system. It has been two decades after the Paris debt buyback that saw Nigeria’s sovereign debt crash to almost ground zero, and the debt burden of the country has now reached an all-time high of over $103 billion (N42.8 trillion) as of March 2022.

It is against this backdrop that the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with support from ChristianAid Nigeria embarked on a one-year research to address the self-inflicted financial burden. That is, the essence of the collaboration is to see how they can really campaign against the issue of private creditors because they are difficult to be asked to give relief. “Multilateral, bilateral, you can easily negotiate for rescheduling or for loan forgiveness.” On Friday, December 2, CISLAC and ChristianAid Nigeria organised a oneday forum on media presentation of research on the role of private creditors in Nigeria’s debt crisis where stakeholders agreed that for governments to desist from borrowing, it will have to embark on capital expenditure that will promote GDP and also maintain a realistic debt management model to help improve debt sustainability and fiscal prudence. The research was a product of a 12-month project that centres on revealing and challenging the role of private creditors in hindering people’s recoveries to enhance the urgency with which the international community must address sovereign debt crises. The research was commissioned to fully highlight the Nigerian context and dimensions of the indebtedness to private creditors for policy options and deliberate efforts to end it. According to the organisers, the ultimate outcome of the project aimed to contribute to international financial architecture and a macroeconomic environment that enables the fulfilment of human rights and the undertaking of climate action in economies that centre on care.

In his opening remarks, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, who spoke virtually via zoom, said the research became necessary because as Nigerians, ‘we can’t allow the government to put us into perpetual poverty because we have analogue governments that are lazy to invest in human capital.’ This advocacy journey by CISLAC with support from Christian Aid became imperative because it will help prevent the future generations from the burden of debt.” “We find today’s engagement crucial to amplifying the interests of the 130 million multi-dimensionally poor Nigerians, as well as a huge percentage of those who sit above the poverty line, whose lives, livelihoods and future are being impacted by gross lack of adequate investment in critical social sectors and the growing threats of climate change. “As we all know, Nigeria is presently in a debt crisis- with a fiscal deficit well above the statutory threshold of 3%, an increasingly unsustainable debt profile, a rising cost of debt servicing worsened by the rising interest rates, and socio-economic investments sacrificed at that expense. Government patronage of private creditors plunged Nigeria into a debt burden, impeding physical development Speaking further about CISLAC collaborations on a series of engagements, the CISLAC boss said, “This included research commissioned to fully highlight the Nigerian context and dimensions of the indebtedness to private creditors for policy options and deliberate efforts to end it as well as a policy roundtable on the modality for setting a debt limit as a veritable mechanism for providing the parameter for checks and control of the debt stockpile of all the tiers of Government and ultimately avert a national public debt crisis of bankruptcy proportions.

“As we share the findings of this research today, we hope that it contributes to protecting the interests of present and future generations by spurring present and incoming governments in Nigeria to commit to and take urgent actions to salvage the country from the current and impending economic throes,” Rafsanjani said. While making his presentation on the FORGE research findings, evidencebased research on the role of private debtors in Nigeria’s debt crisis, Research Consultant, Botti Isaac clearly explained the problems with patronising private creditors, the evils doing so accrues to a nation of Nigeria’s stature and why despite the gains of accessibility of it Nigeria has remained at same point neither being to meet its obligations nor move forward.

Noting that the loan problem is just by the Federal Government but also the 36 states of the Federation, Isaac said the major issue is because the law or legal framework guiding borrowing in the country does not support doing so outside of the multilateral and bilateral arrangement. He, however, faulted the requirements for accessing loans by the private creditors, which make it easy for the government to take, but insisted that, as civil society groups and media organisations, they would continue to talk until the right thing will be done to save the soul of Nigeria from the burden of such debts. “We need to be concerned because most of the loans and their private creditors are not known to the public. The law is that loans can be taken from multilateral, bilateral and at conventional interest rates. We also need to be concerned because it is difficult to understand the terms and conditions under which these loans are obtained, which is not the case if they were taken from sources approved within the legal framework for borrowing. “We need to be concerned because, despite the fact that we borrow, we are still unable to meet our obligations. Parameter for checks and control of the debt stockpile of all the tiers of Government and ultimately avert national public debt crises of bankruptcy proportions. As we share the findings of this research today, we hope that it contributes to protecting the interests of present and future generations by spurring present and incoming governments in Nigeria to commit to and take urgent actions to salvage the country from the current and impending economic throes.” Corroborating the CiSLAC boss, the head of Programmes at ChristianAid Nigeria, Victor Arokoyo, said the government can’t be borrowing irresponsibly because it will have a negative impact on the generations to come. We support CISLAC in the research to know where they are borrowing the money and what the money is being used for.

Arokoyo said the 75-year-old international faith-based development and humanitarian organisation that will be 20 years old in Nigeria next month, believes that poverty is not a product of nature but of systemic manipulation of the economic system skewed against some people and making them poor.

“In line with our economic justice, social and political justice, we are part of the tax justice and political platform in Nigeria. One of the things we are doing around that governance platform is campaigning for private creditors to begin to see the need not to give Nigeria loans again because their loan is costing the government the ability not to respond to public services.

“For example, you can see from the graph that was shown by the research consultant, that much money is spent on servicing debt compared to what is spent on education and health. And then, our debt and revenue ratio, you can see that we are borrowing now to pay the debt. I borrow Mr A’s money, I can no longer pay. I will go and borrow from B to pay A. For instance, foreign exchange violability has been contributing to the rise in foreign exchange debt, thus, a higher debt burden results from the constant depreciation of the local currency.

“So, there is no wisdom in it and there are other sources from which we can get money to address this. Particularly, what the government is currently doing is against the law. The law prescribes the kind of loan you can take and where you can take it from. What the government is doing now is going outside that legal framework to collect loans anywhere the money is available and then put the country under a serious debt burden.

“So, we are interested in widening the knowledge of citizens about this issue and possibly for citizens to demand from the government the need to look inward. Let us have some period of pain now so that we can have gains tomorrow, rather than have gained now and our children will have pains tomorrow.” At end of the robust media dialogue, recommendations were made that the government must embark on a venture that will boost its revenue generation, reduce reliance on borrowing from the international capital market, maintain a realistic debt management model to help improve debt sustainability and fiscal prudence, improve public borrowing transparency and accountability, strengthen the foreign exchange policy to reduce the impact of volatility on loan repayment, strengthen legislative review approval processes to ensure that only concessional loans are approved and to establish an independent committee that comprises CSOs representatives, the auditor general office, the Ministry of Finance and the DMO to carry out an independent review of all future loan requests with the view to determine their variability and importance. CISLAC boss ended the discussion by calling on the National Assembly to save the country from imminent economic collapse and also call on the three tiers of government to develop realistic economic policy that will curb recklessness.

