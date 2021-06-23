‘How Punch reporter was abducted, held in Govt House’

The Imo State Correspondent of the Punch newspaper Chidiebube Okeoma was on Monday evening narrowly escaped death when security men attached to the state government allegedly abducted and brutalised him for interviewing street sweepers, who were protesting their unpaid six-month allowance. The thugs and policemen, who attacked and abducted Okeoma, were said to have taken him to the Governor’s Office where the Governor’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), Shabba Adamu interrogated him for daring to interview the protesting sweepers ‘without permit.’ This is also as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo State Council, led by Precious Nwadike, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society organisations (CSOs) in the state have in strong terms condemned the abduction and brutality meted out on the newspaper correspondent.

