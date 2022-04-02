How realistic is Lai Mohammed’s target of over 3.5 million tourists?

Nigerian tourism has been heated up since the news of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who oversees the country’s tourism affair, target of over 3. 5 million tourists from around the world for the planned World Culture Festival 2022 to be hosted by the federal government in partnership with the Art of Living Foundation made the rounds. For the record, no date and venue have been fixed for this event, according to the minister. Also, according to Mohammed, ‘‘the World Culture Festival 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation, which is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organisation.’’

The truth is this announcement by the minister ought to generate celebration because of the far reaching effect and economic benefits of Nigeria receiving over 3.5 million tourists within a given period for a cultural festival, however, the reverse is the case because its begs many questions than answers. One of the crucial angles to all of these is the basis for the minister’s projection? From his press statement, the minister based his target of a bumper harvest on India’s record of over 3.5 million tourists when it hosted the event in 2016.

That as we know in global tourism or marketing space, is a wrong and faulty basis as no serious marketer or tourism minister base his projections on the record of another country without taking into consideration the peculiarities of your market, its past records, the nature of the product its offering and other metrics because it is doubtful if the event in question has such a global appeal to attract such projection. Going by this, India and Nigeria are two opposing markets and we both don’t draw from the same source market when it comes to attracting tourists, leisure tourists and not business travellers that are the target here.

Some of the questions Mo-hammed should provide answers for include; what was his ministry’s projection for the country’s international tourist arrivals this year and from what source markets that you are now expecting over 3.5 million leisure tourists for one single event that the nation has never hosted before in its history? Also, what was the tourist target for last year and the actual figures recorded that you are now expecting such humonguous lift without any statistical bases for your uncouth expectation? We could stretch this further to ask Mohammed to tell the entire world the figure of tourists arrivals garnered by the nation since he became the tourism minister in 2019 to date and the spend from tourists recorded within the same period that you are now expecting over 3.5 million tourists for a single event? The truth is that when it comes to data or heavy data for that matter that rules the world, Nigeria, especially the tourism sector, is the worse place to look for data because we pay less importance to such issue hence Mohammed can spin such a fallacy and expect not to be questioned.

It would be interesting if Mohammed could disclose the last time he ever forwarded data of Nigerian tourism performance year – on – year to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Barometre office, which is in charge of gathering, interrogating and analysising global tourism data? Your guess is as good as mine because hardly has Nigeria been featured in the global tourism data picture. The performance figure for January 2022 has just been released by UNWTO and Nigeria if you check is nowhere featured in it because there are no data from Mohammed and his fellow travellers in charge

