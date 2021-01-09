How reliance on foreign-born players, ineptitude ruined age-grade football in Nigeria

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that Nigeria is fast losing her relevance in age-grade competitions both in Africa and on the world stage following poor performances of the various junior national teams in recent years. It is established that egg-heads at the Nigeria Football Federation aren’t quite worried about the trend because of the NFF’s new policy of attracting foreign-grown players which has inevitably affected the supply channel of talents in the country.

Billa Momoh, on July 31, 1985, in front of 35,000 spectators at the People’s Stadium, Dalian, China, scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup to signal the start of the country’s dominance in age-grade competitions.

Momoh’s goal was in that 1-0 win over Italy in Group C of the tournament which was the first step into the country’s run to winning her first ever world title in football. Since that triumph in China, Nigeria has won four more World Cup titles at the U-17 level, reached the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on two occasions and won one Olympics gold, one silver and the same number of bronze medals with U-23 squads.

The country, through age grade tournaments, has exported some of the best players to the world; Nwankwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro, Jonathan Akpoborie, Samson Siasia, Joseph Yobo, Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Sunday Oliseh, Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen are some of the players who have distinguished themselves in world football.

These stars were products of age-grade competitions and their success story underpinned the importance of such tournaments as proper supply channel for the senoiur national team, the Super Eagles. No doubts, Nigeria is regarded as one of the most successful countries in junior competitions in the world but the country has witnessed steady decline at that level in recent years.

Nigeria won her last piece of silverware in 2015 when Amuneke led the Golden Eaglets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates and since then it has been a free fall and the accusing fingers have been pointed at the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for the bad run.

As world’s defending champions, the Golden Eaglets failed to even qualify for the 2017 CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations let alone make it to the World Cup for the title defence. Coach Manu Garba, who had earlier won the 2013 edition of the tournam e n t , failed to lead the squad past Niger Republic during the qualifiers.

The team, badly decimated by MRI test, laboured to a 1-0 victory in Abuja but capitulated to a 3-1 loss in Niamey few days later in the return leg. That was how the country lost that generation of players. 2017 was such a bad year for Nigeria in agegrade competition; the Flying Eagles suffered the same fate as their junior counterparts after they also failed to make it to CAF U-20 AFCON.

Packed with players who had earlier won the FIFA U-17 World Cup and managed by the same coach (Amuneke) that masterminded the success in the UAE two years earlier, the Flying Eagles’ failure to make it to the continental showpiece was dramatic as much as painful. Having defeated Ethiopia 2-1 in Addis Ababa in the first leg of their qualifiers, the Osimhen- inspired side was expected to roll past the East Africans in the second leg slated for Lagos. However, the build-up to the tie was quite disturbing after the players refused to train as they were demanding for bonuses and allowances they were owed by the NFF.

They threatened not to play the match if their demands were not met. They became more incensed when they learnt that the same NFF who claimed to be suffering from p a u – city of CONTINUED ON PAGE 19 funds was about to throw a party for the new FIFA President Gianni Infantino and 15 other FA Presidents from Africa in a bid to bolster the political ambition of the NFF President Amaju Pinnick who was eyeing a seat in the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football.

The Flying Eagles did not train for two days and looked serious on carrying out their threat of not showing up for the game until the then Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode intervened by making funds available to offset the outstanding entitlements of the players.

Sadly, the distractions ahead of the game ultimately haunted the team as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat to Ethiopia on the water-soaked pitch of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and completed the ignoble record of Nigeria not qualifying for African and World Cup at the both U-17 and U-20 levels in the same year for the first time.

Although the two teams made it to the world stage two years later, their outings were utterly disastrous. Both the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles crashed out in the round 16 of their respective tournaments and the condemnations they received from ever-demanding fans were severe.

After a tumultuous showing in the group stage, the Golden Eaglets finally capitulated in the second round as they fell to a 3-1 defeat in the hands of the Netherlands to crash out of Brazil 2019 World Cup. The Flying Eagles did not fare better as they wobbled to the knockout stage only to complete their poor run with a 2-1 loss to Senegal and exited Poland 2019. For the second time in just six years, the Flying Eagles will not participate in both the CAF U-20 AFCON and FIFA U-20 World Cup after the team were eliminated in the first round of WAFU B tournament held in Benin Republic last November.

However, it is hard to entirely blame Ladan Bosso-led team for the national embarrassment at the regional competition. The NFF knew for many months that the tournament would take place, yet it appointed the technical crew late in the day and started preparations perilously close to the tournament.

The platform for failure had been created even before the first ball was kicked in Benin Republic. The Golden Eaglets are likely going to suffer the same fate; as at press time, the five-time world champions had lost their first match at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament also hosted by Benin Republic. They crashed 1-0 to regional rivals Cote d’Ivoire to set the stage for what is now increasingly looking like another major failure.

The disaster looked inevitable after 41 out of the 60 players coach Fatai Amoo presented for MRI failed the test. The coach has banked on about 17 of the players who failed the test to make his team to the tournament and with just two weeks to the tournament, the coach was left with the onerous task of raising a new team altogether. To many observers, the coach would have sorted his team out before the start of the tournament if the NFF had announced his appointment right on time.

However, the floundering fortune of the age-grade teams hasn’t gone without damning consequence to the nation’s football. The debasing is not only about the country’s dwindling rankings but the acute shortage of supply of players for the senior national team.

In the last five years, no player from the junior teams has made it to the senior national team. The NFF has been grossly blamed for the ugly trend because of its new policy of attracting foreign-grown players to the Super Eagles.

“I was surprised that most of the players that took part in the U-17 and U-20 World Cup in 2019 were those selected from abroad,” ex-international Dimeji Lawal lamented. “This is not the system that made our cadet teams dominate the world in my time. Why should we go abroad to get young players to play for Nigeria? We have enough players in the country who understand our values and football culture.

“To me, this present system of seeking for foreign-grown players is an act of laziness on the part of the coaches and NFF. Something has to be done to stop this act. We have abundant talents in the country. Why sourcing for young players overseas?” Meanwhile, as the supply channel is drying up on the home front, more players who were either born or grew up abroad are being recruited into the Eagles.

Under the Pinnick administration, 14 players who were born and grew up in Europe have been drafted into the Super Eagles. In fact, out of the 23 players that were called up for the last African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone, 10 of them were raised abroad. Having secured the switch for Alex Iwobi from England, the administration also got defenders Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

However, the drive became more intense under coach Gernot Rohr who has now drafted about 10 players to the team. Joe Aribo, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Brian Idowu, Cyriel Dessers, Josh Maja, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Osigwe and Maduka Okoye are some of the players who have had stints under the German coach.

The list keeps swelling; goalkeeper Tobias Lawal was in camp with the team during the friendly games against Tunisia and Algeria and could get a call up soon, Kingsley Ehizibue and Ovie Ejaria have completed their switch while Fulham forward Ademola Lookman is also about to finish his paperwork Former Super Eagles vice captain Finidi Geroge is miffed at the development; he reasoned that most of these players had played for their countries of birth at various junior levels but chose to represent Nigeria after failing to make the grade at the senior level.

“Now we are running after players that were born in Europe to come back and play for Nigeria. Who will train them for you? You want others to t r a i n players, a n d you wait to convert them to change their nationality so they can come and play for Nigeria? Why don’t you train your own here in Nigeria?” he said.

“I am not saying Nigerians born outside should not play for Nigeria, after all, in the past, we had Reuben Agboola and others, but they were adminisjust one or two. “All we need do is to work on our home-bred players. “Not when you read about one player in the UK, and you will want to speak with the father to have him come and play for Nigeria.

‘’Put your house in order, and they would, on their own come. Let them be fighting to come. According to Samson Samson who led the Flying Eagles to the final of World Youth Championship in the Netherlands in 2005, another mistake the NFF made was when it announced that junior teams would no longer earn bonuses and allowances. In 2018, the NFF took a decision abolishing match bonuses for the national U-23 and other age-grade teams like the Golden Eaglets, the Flying Eagles as well as the Flamingoes and Falconets.

The NFF argued that the affected national teams are for developmental purposes as such emphasis should not be laid on players making money whenever they represent the nation saying only qualification bonuses would be paid to them. “In this part of the world, footballers come from poor homes and they try to use whatever they earn to save their families from poverty. Apart from their passion to advance their career, these kids also see playing in the national team to help their families and it has a way of motivating them,” Siasia opined.

For former junior teams coach Godwin Uwua, apart from poor handling of the welfare of the young lads, politicization of coaches’ appointment has also contributed to dwindling in the country’s fortune at the age grade levels.

“Coaching is a professional job everywhere in the world, but here in Nigeria they turn it into politics, they just bring whoever they like there. “For instance, what is the record of Bosso as a coach in this country that they reappointed him as Flying Eagles coach? I was not surprised by the results of the team at the competition in Benin Republic. “We got what we deserved.

You cannot give what you don’t have and so that’s what happened to us in Benin Republic,” he said. “I have said it times without number that those administering our football have lost focus on how to build a team,” another ex-international Adegoke Adelabu said.

“That our Flying Eagles and the Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for age grade competitions in Africa calls for big worry. “These competitions used to be areas we dominated in football. Our failure is a revelation of the inherent problem in the way that our players are produced.” Another former player Etim Esin said the country would not get it right in age grade football if Nigerian professional clubs are not encouraged to have juniour teams.

“That is how it is done in Europe and other places,” he said. “Most of these players that attend juniour World Cup were drafted from the big clubs because they have U-10, 12 up to U-21. This is how to develop football; you can’t keep taking mostly overage players to such tournaments and expect good results . “We now have more disturbing trend which is that even for junior teams we are relying on players who were born or raised abroad.

It is a pity; we can only do this because some people have failed to do their job. I think very soon we are going to have not only the Super Eagles starting eleven comprising of players born abroad but even the Golden Eaglets,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...