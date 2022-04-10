News

How remote work is bridging gender gap –Microsoft

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Mr. Ola Williams has said that the coming of flexible, hybrid work, the prevailing sentiment from Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index (WTI) is a piece of good news for innovation. He said this is because innovation surges when diversity increases, and one thing that remote and hybrid workplaces have enabled is more diverse hiring.

 

He added that the  WTI notes that remotework opportunities were found to be more attractive to diverse applicants: women, Gen Z jobseekers (those currently aged 18 to 25), and those without a graduate degree were more likely to apply for remote positions on LinkedIn. Williams disclosed that for gendered diversity in the workplace, remote work is driving much-needed improvement, saying global statistics on gender equality in employment reveal a deeply entrenched disparity, with men participating more in the labour force and advancing more within it than their female counterparts.

“Alarmingly, if we remain on the current hiring and promoting trajectory, it will take just over 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide. This was the finding of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its  busilatest 2021 Global Gender Gap Report,” he said.

He noted that the pandemic has served to widen this gap, with WEF sharing early projections that show 5 per cent of all employed women lost their jobs in the resulting economic disruption, compared with 3.9 per cent of employed men.

Williams further said that women are also poorly represented in the ‘jobs of the future’ sector, adding that such roles arose alongside digital transformation, which accelerated rapidly in response to the pandemic with businesses being forced to operate online during lockdown closures of physical spaces.

He noted that WEF found that only two of the eight jobs of the future that they tracked had reached gender equality. For example, there are only 32.4 per cent of women in Data and AInessfocused roles across the world. Looking at the category of Economic Participation and Opportunity, WEF reported favourable results for sub- Saharan Africa, with the region having closed just over 66 per cent of the gender gap, outperforming the global average of 58.3 per cent.

However, homing in on a per-country view shows this progress varies wildly. Out of the 156 countries surveyed globally, Nigeria comes in at 139 on the list for overall gender parity, placing it at number 32 out of the 35 countries surveyed across sub-Saharan Africa. Williams said: “Nigeria fares far better looking at gendered hiring and promoting, ranking 78 globally in the Economic Participation and Opportunity category.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Kyari
News Top Stories

Kyari: Drug-related offences can’t stop U.S extradition –Lawyers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Some senior lawyers have said that the planned extradition of the arrested DCP Abba Kyari over bribery allegation levelled against him by one, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi to United States supersedes being tried here for alleged drug related offences.   The lawyers hinged their submissions on the principle of “first in time” of […]
News

Kwara: Contractor caught doing shoddy job

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Projects Monitoring Team of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) yesterday said that it has caught the contractor handling the remodelling of ECWA LGEA School, Oja Iya, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state putting fresh plasters on the old walls without scrapping the old plasters. The dodgy job, our […]
News

Diri: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike have said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stand a good chance of producing President Muhamadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. They spoke yesterday at Government House, Yenagoa.   According to Diri, only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic woes.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica