How Rev. Alia emerged Benue Governor-elect

The Governor-elect for Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s name started ringing bells in the state when he was lead Minister of God at the Saint Thomas Anum Catholic Church sandwiched between Wurukum Market and the first gate of the Benue State University, Makurdi, where he used to conduct worship services and perform various healing miracles.

Here, Alia’s spirit of ecumenism and propagation of the word of God through healings, led to the massive transformation of the church and subsequent erection of a new and gigantic church edifice, which accommodates thousands of worshippers. As his name and exploits in conducting healing masses rang beyond the shores of the state, people from other states of the federation took note and became attracted to him. His fast rising star and popularity, it was alleged may have set him against the Catholic hierarchy, who were not comfortable with his new found status, subsequently, he was believed to have been unjustly transferred from Makurdi Diocese to his homestead in Mbadede community in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state. However, his transfer to his village which, perhaps was meant to punish rather turned out as a blessing and the beginning of his acceptability at the grassroots level as he used the opportunity to win more souls for the church through healing masses and garnered more support for his political ambition. Alia’s first tentative step into the political circles was greeted by attacks as he was suspended as a Catholic Priest by the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Gboko, the Most Reverend William Avenya, from public ministry for getting involved in partisan politics and later joining the race for the governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Part of the suspension letter read: “I write to communicate to you the suspension of my priest, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth lormem Alia, from public ministry after a series of admonitions to him. “The Mother Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own. You are aware that my son, your brother and your priest, has purchased the party forms to contest for the office of the Governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which totally against our vocation. “Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the Church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of sacred ministry. “This canonical suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy”. Not fazed by his suspension from his priestly calling and duties, Alia plunged head long into the political arena, with the mission to serve the people and salvage his state, as he was later to disclose to the people that his foray into politics was to correct the wrongs of Samuel Ortom’s administration, ranging from non-payment of salaries of workers and pensioners’ entitlements, to address insecurity situation and return the IDPs to their ancestral homes. He further noted that he wants to boost the collapsed farming activities in the nation’s food basket state as well as create conducive avenues that would absolve the teeming unemployed youths of the state to address the restiveness of the jobless youths. Speaking at a news conference where he unveiled his blueprint, Alia said he forfeited his role as a Catholic priest because he wants to reposition the state. Alia had also promised to focus on securing lives and property, adding that he would ensure Benue regains its credibility as the, “food basket of the nation. “I have a good cause to step out from the podium (pulpit) to do what I am doing because our state is in a bad shape. We have a responsibility to bring betterment to our state. “Benue is too rich to be poor, to do anything less will be not to appreciate what God has done for us. My government will be centred on seven pillars – the foremost is to secure lives and property. “When you have the wrong people in government, the result is wrong. When you play by the principle of transparency, everything works. “The green revolution will make us come alive as it was in 1983 when Benue was indeed known as the ‘food basket’. The Ortom’s government has perforated the food basket. Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, bear testimony to all these when he said President Muhammadu Buhari provided everything a state needs, so why is Benue different”? Alia’s emergency as Benue State Governor-elect in the March 18 Governorship election was a tortuous path to victory as he had to fight many battles prior to it. First was the battle with the church and then with his party, APC, where the first primary election that produced him as Governorship Candidate was disputed by other contestants in the race. He was dragged to several courts by his co-contenders including Chief Barnabas Gemade, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, Dr. Terhemba Shija, Dr. Terlumun Ikya, Mr. Bernard Yisa, Dr. Mathias Byuan, Godwin Tyoachimin and Herman Iorwase Hembe, seeking the nullification of the gubernatorial primary election of the APC that produced Alia as winner. The APC members alleged infringement on their rights to vote at the said direct primaries of the party. This, they said, was as a result of the non-use of the membership register, which they claimed contravened the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) regulations and guidelines for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections and regulations 20, 22, and 26 of the APC guidelines for nomination of candidates. The members further alleged that there was no form for accreditation and that the said primary was not held in line with the extant laws regulating the conduct of direct primary election, therefore the results declared were null and void, citing relevant laws to buttress their claims. But after due considerations, the suits were all struck out in favour of Alia for lack of merit. However, Alia said he bear no grudges against his traducers as he wasted no time in quickly extending olive branch to the aggrieved aspirants who took him to court to sheath their swords, lay down their arms and join him to take the state to the next level of development. He assured the members that the party would be more united and formidable to fulfill their dreams of winning future elections. On March 18, Alia’s dream finally came to fruition as he was declared the winner of Benue Governorship election by INEC. He polled a total of 473,933 votes to beat his closest rival, Engr. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 223, 913 votes. The results as announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Farouk Kuta of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said Alia scored the highest number of votes cast during the election and had satisfied the requirements of the election and returned elected. He announced that the total valid votes cast were 756, 903 votes; rejected votes – 11,499 votes while the total votes cast was 768, 402 votes. He said, “That Hyacinth Iormem Alia of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”. In his reaction to his declaration as the winner of the election, Alia commended people of the state for their support, stressing that he is not unaware of the problems confronting the state including the return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes, payment of salaries to workers and pensioners among others. He also commended the leader of the party, Senator George Akume, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC and extended an olive branch to his PDP rival to join him in the task of developing the state. Speaking on Alia’s victory, Akume expressed optimism that the incoming administration led by Alia will live according to the yearnings and expectations of people of the people.

The Minister said Benue people have suffered what he called, “incalculable damage” and wasteful years in the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, and assured that the incoming administration will, with the support of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency, help recover and rebuild the state from, “years of neglect, hopelessness and wastefulness”. Akume commended INEC and security agents for their relentless efforts that saw the smooth conduct of the election, and advised the people to be prepared to reap more dividends of democracy.

“The people are expecting so much from this incoming government. At my own personal level, I was so thrilled with what happened and I also expect that the new government will live according to the expectations and yearnings of the people of Benue State. “We have suffered incalculable damage in the past eight years. So, the changing of the last administration to a new dawn, a dawn of a new era where development is central to the administration of the state to the benefit of our people”.

