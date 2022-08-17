How rising comedian Chibuike Gabriel’s touching poor Nigerians’ lives

It is a common saying in Nigeria’s local parlance that “problem no dey finish.” It is a deep connotation of the challenges that surround the lives of every individual, whether poor or rich, sick or healthy, black or white.

Through it all, despite the confrontations that come to each one everyday, one of Nigeria’s fast rising skit makers, Chibuike Gabriel, better known as ‘Untouchable Comedy’, has made it a point of duty to carry the burdens of others on his shoulders.

Born in the 1990s, Chibuike Gabriel,

started his comedy career in 2017, though he did not attain celebrity status instantly. But through hard work, focus and redefining of his craft, he has climbed to the height he has attained now.

Chibuike Gabriel has become a brand, a driver in the entertainment industry in the country. In five years of his grand entrant in the sector, it has not remained the same. He has become the content creator with disincentive and uniquely engaging videos that puts him wide off the mark.

Chibuike Gabriel, finished his tertiary education this year, having had his primary and secondary certificates in the east where he grew up with his parents. The Enugu indigene dishes out skits and prank videos regularly to entertain Nigerians.

Chibuike Gabriel’s skits depict the day-to-day occurrences in Nigeria, and he mostly dresses in native doctor attire in his videos, and sometimes speaks Igbo, his mother tongue, to underline the African culture.

Gabriel enjoys celebrity status, as well as commanding impressive followership on social media, boasting of 1.5million followers on Facebook and almost 51,000 on Instagram.

The comedian is a story of grass to grace, having started from barely no recognition in the highly competitive and saturated industry to become one of the internet comedians in Nigeria with the highest engagement online.

The most heartwarming thing about

Chibuike Gabriel is his generosity. He feels the same hunger and passion in his trade for the common man on the streets.

The story of how he changed the life of Precious, who sells fruits,who was ready to do anything to raise money to invest in her business, makes him the hero of the year. Untouchable Comedies met Precious during one of his street pranks, and he wept upon a visit to the uninhabitable shelter she rested her head every night.

Chibuike Gabriel ensured she got a new a new apartment for her, took her off the street, and employed her as a member of his production crew.

Recently, the comic star bought a new drum set for a blind singer named Victor, who had come to Lagos to raise money to acquire the musical instrument, through which he could earn a living rather than become a liability.

Unarguably, Chibuike Gabriel is popular among many Nigerians for his kind heart, as much as for his engaging comedy videos. He does not only help the poor in Lagos, he takes it to every part of the country.

He flew to Calabar, Cross River State, recently to donate cash to a physically challenged woman, widow and mother of five.

Chibuike Gabriel, also travelled to Enugu State in July to touch the life of a woman who was the sole survival of a car crash. Untouchable Comedies is everywhere touching lives.

