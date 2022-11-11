Sports

How Rivers United overcame Al Nasr threats, mind games – Eguma

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has revealed how they were able to overcome the threats and antics of Al Nasr. Since their arrival in Benghazi on Monday, Rivers United had faced series of attacks from the fans and supporters of Al Nasr. The Nigerian side was able to secure a valuable 1-1 draw and qualified for the group stage of the competition. Eguma said their resilience and discipline are the reasons they were able to scale the hurdle.

“It was a good and highly contested game. The Libyans prepared very hard to see if they can turn the result in their favour but unfortunately, they met a resilient team, we prepared very well and my players were very focused. “Since we landed in Benghazi, it has been hell because the Libyans kept attacking us, distracting us and doing a lot of things to make us lose focus.

“Today they still attacked us, they don’t even allow us to warm up and there was a lot of pandemonium before the game started. “But we have a very good and disciplined side, we managed to put ourselves together, knowing full well that the pride of the country is at stake and the players rose to the occasion. “Despite all the intimidation, we had the game under control and it was a good result for us. “The team has done well but there is a lot of work ahead to be done because in the next stage we are going to meet teams that have done very well also, so is going tough”, he told the club media.

 

