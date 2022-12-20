‘How SAATM’ll impact African carriers, double interconnectivity’

The Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), Funke Adeyemi, has outlined the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) as the new strategy that could slash airfares, generate huge economic benefits to the African States, and double Africa’s interconnectivity by 2025. The AFCAC is a key force driving this change of the SAATM) is leading a new ambitious campaign to accelerate air interconnectivity within Africa starting with 19 SAATM-ready States. Adeyemi, who spoke at the recently concluded 54th Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Dakar, Senegal, said for many years they had been on the journey of air liberalidation for Africa, adding that there had been so many different milestones, so many different initiatives, and so many different launches. “But the issue of market liberalization just didn’t seem to be moving in the direction it should. It is to the extent that in a recent study that was conducted by the African Union by IATA, they found that even up until now, market access liberalization between African States is only at less than 15 per cent. “So, all these years that we’ve been on the journey, the true liberalization of market access is only less than 15 per cent,” she noted. She disclosed that the regional body is starting with a group of 19 States, noting that not all of them are at the same level of willingness to implement. “So we believe and are going to count on the fact that we will have a few states that say yes ‘we support AFCAC, we support liberalisation.’ They are supporting themselves, it is not about AFCAC actually. AFCAC is just a facilitator. This is actually about the States and people of Africa. “So, what I am confident of is that out of the 19, we will find even three who are willing to say, ‘we will go ahead now.’ And when we come back on November 14 of 2023, we can report that these three States have signed ASAs between them and have established routes XYZ among them, and their airlines XY and Z are operating between them. We hope that the States will cooperate, but our confidence is that even if we don’t get all the 19 states at once we will get at least three.” She disclosed that as they go to the states, they would be engaging with them to know that SAATM cannot operate without the airlines. “On specific issues that are creating challenges for the operator, especially the ability for the operator to generate traffic, we will engage with the States and relevant authorities to show the areas where the states can be more supportive and more enabling to the airlines. “It could be just the simple things, depending on the country, we will identify the specific challenges for the airlines and see how to bring them down. It is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It has to be addressed country by country,” she added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...