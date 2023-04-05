How Sanwo-Olu made history with N400m Nollywood grant

Few weeks ago, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olu- sola Sanwo-Olu announced a N400million grant as support for both practicing and upcoming filmmakers and other practitioners in the creative sector.

The Lagos State Film and video Cen- sors Board under the Ministry of Tour- ism Arts and Culture, was saddled with the task of disbursing the fund to the appropriate channels.

In an exclusive discussion with the Executive Secretary/ CEO of the Board, Mrs Bukola Agbaminoja, she said, the grant was the first of its kind in the history of film making in Nigeria.

“No other state has done it before, and none has done it after Lagos State. Its proof of the passion that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has for the creative sector and his drive to ensure that it competes globally.

Has provided enormous infrastructure in that sector with the Lagos Film City which sits on 100 hectares of land with many other interventions.

Why do we have the ‘JAPA’ syndrome? It’s because young people are looking for opportunities if we give them the opportunities, they will no longer need to ‘JAPA’ to foreign countries.

‘‘The governor has that desire to as- sist the creative sector in Nigeria and he has invested heavily in it.

Practitioners in that sector have also been coming for one stakeholders’ meeting or the other. The overwhelming hurdle in the industry is funding.

They need funding for their projects and it is our responsibility to offer that opportunity to them. Criteria was set up and eventually, about 49 film makers benefited from the fund. We have been offering training and capacity building through the African Film Academy, Ebony Film and others. Many of the graduates from the training programmes also benefited from the fund.’’

Speaking further, Mrs Agbaminoja said: ‘‘The students who graduated from the Lagos State Government training programmes are all doing very well and with the N400million Lagos film funding. They will do even better. We are going to announce our film festival soon. I can’t tell you the date yet. Once they are through with their productions. We will announce a date for the Film Festival that will showcase their works to the public,’’ she said.

Veteran filmmaker, Mr. Tunde Kelani, who was a member of the committee, said it was a good development because funding is the major challenge of the Nigerian film maker. According to him, the fund was initially a loan but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through his magnanimity turned it into a grant in order to ensure accessibility to the Lagos filmmakers.

Kelani acknowledged that the movie industry has undergone a tremendous transformation during the Sanwo-Olu administration, which has continued to show great love and concern for the wellbeing of those in the creative industry in the state.

