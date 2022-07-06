How Sanwo-Olu transformed water transportation in the city

“I’m more than very happy, this is more convenient, very cheap, comfortable, stress-free. In less than 40minutes we are in Ajah from Ikorodu. This is incredibly amazing! I can’t just imagine this happening in Lagos!” exclaimed a commuter, who was using the water transportation for the first time. According to the 25-yearold banker, Adeolu Bisi, she spends between four and fivehours commuting from Ikorodu to Ajah every day, adding that at a point, the stressful journey forced her to squat with a friend in Lekki, when the transportation challenges were telling on her health.

But today, she is comfortable living in Ikorodu and working in Ajah due to water transportation. Her experience is a clear in-dication of the improvement in Lagos water transportation following the massive intervention of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the water transportation sector through development of infrastructure in the state. With this development, a trip of over three hours on the road can be 35 minutes by water. Unlike crowded buses on the roads, water transportation by ferry, offers a more convenient shuttle. The same distance covered on road tagged at a price rate is usually twice lower when using a ferry.

