How Sassy Woof's Swag will have Your Dog Instagram Ready in a Flash

Our pooches have always been adorable to us. In every dog-mom or -dad’s phone, you will surely find a camera roll filled with photos of their furbaby. Instagram has become a platform that can create dog influencers overnight, proving that the rest of the world can’t get enough of our beloved pups either! One particular doggie duo on Instagram helped launch dog apparel brand Sassy Woof, providing pups worldwide with cute and unique apparel to show off their most adorable side.

Maya and Winston are two spunky dachshunds who live with their creative and resourceful owner Christine Chang near Washington DC. When it came time to get her pups ready to strut their stuff on daily walks, Christine Chang discovered a lack of affordable and comfortable apparel that embraced the whimsical and mischievous side of her dogs! Seeing this gap in options, she set out to right this wrong and created Sassy Woof, at first developing designs from her basement and eventually supplying over six hundred boutiques worldwide and countless PetSmart’s across the USA and Canada with her unique canine apparel. Offering everything from colorful bow ties to stylish harnesses that cater to the littlest and biggest of pups, Sassy Woof has built a global following. Sassy Woof’s Instagram-ready status was cemented when popular influencer pup Khaleesi the Dachshund began showing off her favorite Sassy Woof looks on her page. From a playful pineapple look to a perfectly festive tartan outfit, Khaleesi proved that Sassy Woof is always ready to upgrade your pup’s style so they can delight fellow dog lovers on Instagram.

Far from being just a doggie trendsetter, Sassy Woof’s love for dogs is woven into each stitch of their colorful apparel. Every harness purchased on their website feeds a shelter dog. Since the brand first launched in 2018, they have donated countless supplies to canine charities nationwide, from The Fairfax County Animal Shelter to the essential Homeless Animals Rescue Team.

No matter their breed or size, every single dog is endlessly loveable, and the world deserves to see their cuteness in their feed. So, spruce up your pup and dress them up in some adorable styles so they can be Instagram-ready. The world needs their cuteness right now!

 

