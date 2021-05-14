Islam

How Saudi, Sultan make unanimous announcement on Eid-el-Fitri Day

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Details have emerged on how the Kingdim of Saudi Arabia and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, unanimously declared that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH. The duo is separate statements declared Thursday, May 13, as the day of Eid. Sultan in a statement by the Deputy Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Salisu Shehu said: “Ramadan fast will therefore continue Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan. “Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations,” he stated. Meanwhile, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said the appearance of the next astronomical lunar crescent, which signifies the end of fasting month of Ramadan, is on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. NASRDA in a statement by its spokesman, Dr Felix Ale, said: “If this occurs as predicted by the Nigerian space agency, Eid Fitri festival, which comes a day after the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated by Nigerian Muslims on Thursday.”

Our Reporters

