How schoolgirls can escape gender-based violence, by Abiodun

Bamidele, wife of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has said the menace of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly among schoolgirls, can be curtailed when victims speak up to get help and justice. Mrs Abiodun said this during a sensitisation programme campaign against GBV at Akin Ogunpola Model College in the Ewekoro Local Government Area on Wednesday. The governor’s wife, who spoke through the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Aderinola Talabi, frowned on the high rate of rape and sexual harassment of schoolgirls in society.
Related Articles
US leads as global coronavirus cases top 10m
More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, Johns Hopkins and media sources reported Sunday, half of them in Europe and the United States. A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday after India and Russia added thousands of new cases, reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oba of Benin: I’m having sleepless nights over guber poll
Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, yesterday, warned politicians against setting the state on fire over the forthcoming governorship election. The monarch, who gave the warning, while speaking during a peace meeting he initiated for critical stakeholders in the gubernatorial contest, expressed worry over the spate of violence across the state ahead of the September […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged Fraud: Diezani, ex-Petroleum Minister, moves to reclaim forfeited properties
A former Minister of Petroleum under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo to recover her assets that a court had granted a permanent forfeiture order. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on October 24, 2022, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)