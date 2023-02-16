News

How schoolgirls can escape gender-based violence, by Abiodun

Posted on

Bamidele, wife of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has said the menace of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly among schoolgirls, can be curtailed when victims speak up to get help and justice. Mrs Abiodun said this during a sensitisation programme campaign against GBV at Akin Ogunpola Model College in the Ewekoro Local Government Area on Wednesday. The governor’s wife, who spoke through the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Aderinola Talabi, frowned on the high rate of rape and sexual harassment of schoolgirls in society.

 

Our Reporters

