How Secret of The Wind, others will activate your zeal, by Buzopat

Chibuzo Mbaso Patrick Buzopat (Adadioramma), a notable author of several books, and a motivational speaker, is no doubt ‘master of her art’. She invests her time and energy in capacity building, and continues to empower skill for development in the lives of people in the country. Her latest task is the launch of four books in support of her Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for the youths, widows, orphans, aged and the physically challenged in the country.

The books come in various titles: ‘The Power of COVID – 19’, ‘The Secret of the Wind’, ‘Taking Control of Your Attitude’, and ‘I Shall Be Decorated’. The colourful event which was held on Saturday, October 10 at Rock View Hotel, 23 Road, FESTAC Town, Lagos, attracted the crème de la crème in the society, among them include, Chief Prince Nebe, who was the chairman of the occasion. Others are: Agbalanze Kenneth Ifekudu (chief launcher), Hon. High Chief Kelvin Onyema (special guest), Owelle Onyeka Mbaso, Mrs. Christy Amalu, Mr. Henry Obih, Mr. Myke Uzoanya, Mr. Baron Lugard, Mrs. Franca Odeluga among many others. Written by Buzopat during the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) lockdown, the book will inspire readers to think positively. In the book, ‘Taking Control of Your Attitude’, the author tackles the subject of success, how people obtain it and what contributes to extraordinary success as opposed to everyday success. The book will influence any individual to be a better person and embrace better life.

The book titled ‘I Shall Be Decorated’ focuses on how beautiful, transformed and coloured your life will become if you take the right decision. The book ‘Power of COVID -19’ details characterization leading to unforgettable deep realities and so much more. Readers will fall in love with the analysis. It will make you to know many things in life. In ‘Secret of The Wind’, the author hits the nail on the head.

The book is about life changing journey that takes you to a whole new understanding, the psychology behind this is for you to be consistent even when you think you are not seeing result, no desperation, no rushing and no panic.

Speaking on the importance of the books, the author, who is the President, and CEO of Meljenstin Youth Empowerment Initiative, said: “The powerful books will keep your frequency high, activate your buried zeal, pump your confidence and create contagious positivity in you.” According to the author who bagged Ambassador of Peace and Unity award through her humanitarian work said: “The collection will definitely add to your purpose, and broaden your knowledge by giving value to your time and money and add value to your life. “These books will add to your integrity.”

The rising profile of the multi gifted writer, philanthropist, who is also an actor and movie producer, rubs on her work. Through her NGO she has champion so many projects such as Say No to Drug Addiction, free youth essay competition, motivational awards, comedy Infusion for children with Down syndrome among many others.

