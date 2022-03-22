How sectional hegemony, plagiarism crippled UNN, by dons

A lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dr. Uche Okonkwo, has raised the alarm over what he described as a “debilitating academic environment” that is crippling academic excellence in the university. Specifically, Okonkwo said that plagiarism and sectional stranglehold of Anambra State indigenes were some of the root causes of the poor standard and general decay in the institution. This was as the don bemoaned the absence of standard and the worrisome silence of the university authorities one month after a lecturer and a doctorate student was reported to have presented a plagiarised work for approval. He recalled how he petitioned the university authorities in regard to the plagiarised work after he discovered that the Ph.D work of a teacher of American History was copied, but that nothing had happened. “There is no standard. This particular one is not the first. The university management should appoint a reputable professor to sit at the panel. I want the right to be done,” he said. While corroborating Okonkwo’s view, another lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Prof. Johnson Uko, decried the poor standard of the university, saying that all the members of the university principal officers/ Council beginning from the Vice- Chancellor to Deputy Vice-Chancellor are from Anambra State. According to him, unlike what operates in other places where merit and catchment area were the considerations for admission and employment, “all one needs at UNN is to be sufficiently connected to the authorities or to be an indigene of Anambra State.” Uko, however, alleged: “The university is stagnant because of administrative incompetence in all ramifications. The standard is falling. At the university we are hesitant or reluctant to put things rightly. The place is dead and requires a lifeline. On account of local imperialism of Anambra, the place is in decay because if you are not linked to them you won’t get admission. There is no classroom. I teach under trees or at the stadium. Sometimes we have borrowed a classroom to teach our students.”

