How Shagari stopped NASS members from hijacking NASC –CNA

Ghanaian parliament wants Nigerian model

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Olatunde Ojo, yesterday revealed how it took the late President Shehu Shagari’s intervention to stop members of the National Assembly from making themselves members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). Ojo revealed this when he received a delegation of the Committee on Administration and Human Resources of Ghana Parliamentary Service Board. According to him, when the idea of NASC was conceived during the Second Republic, serving lawmakers also wanted to be members.

He stated that then-Senate Leader Senator Olusola Saraki (deceased) made the proposal to Shagari, but the President however turned down by asking them to choose whether to be members of the commission and forfeit their legislative seats or remain as lawmakers.

Ojo said: “Between 1979 and 1985, politicians tended to act in the military fashion rather than exhibiting democratic traits. For instance, in 1981 when the Senate initiated a bill for an Act to establish the National Assembly Service Commission, then-Senate Leader, Senator Olusola Saraki, was said to have proposed that membership of the commission be composed of Senators and members of the House of Representatives serving at the time.

“When the proposal got to President Shehu Shagari, he asked the members of the National Assembly to choose between being members of the National Assembly and members of the National Assembly Service Commission. “However, the legislative proposal for the commission’s establishment did not see the light of the day during the Shagari administration, perhaps due to the sudden military takeover of power in December 1983.” The Clerk, who went down the memory lane on how parliamentary bureaucracy in Nigeria was treated like an appendage of the executive arm of government until 2000 when the NASC was created, told the Ghanaian delegation that both the National Assembly and its operational bureaucracies had become independent institutions on their own. He said: “In 1983 the National Assembly was again suspended until 1993 when General Ibrahim Babangida ousted Buhari.

Before then, General Ibrahim Babangida had in 1988 through Decree 48 of 1988 directed the creation of departments in the various ministries of government, and the National Assembly was created as a department in the Presidency. “Sadly, whenever the military took power and set aside the constitution, the staff of the National Assembly usually drawn from different agencies of the executive returned to their parent ministries, hence there was nothing to build the structure of the legislative bureaucracy.

“With Abacha as Head of State and the suspension of the political arm of the National Assembly, the National Assembly bureaucracy was seen as one of the departments in the Villa, following Decree 48 of 1988. Workers of the legislature were appointed through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, while the National Assembly’s official address was the Presidency.

“The institution’s functions, powers and privileges were constantly usurped. In no area is this challenge more felt than in the bureaucracy of the legislature. The letter-head of the National Assembly bureaucracy bore the insignia of the ‘Presidency’. “What this implies is that until the return of democracy in 1999 and the creation of NASC in 2000, National Assembly bureaucracy was not totally independent of the executive arm.” He assured the delegation led by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that processes and procedures guiding the Nigerian model of independent parliament and its bureaucracy, would be shown them. Nketiah listed areas of lessons they wanted to learn as financial autonomy of the legislature from the executive; how resolutions made by the Parliament on Public Accounts were implemented, difficulties in relationship between executive and legislature.

