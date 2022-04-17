How ship owners can help reduce cost of living –Iheanacho

Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho is a foremost Nigerian mariner, Ship owner, former Minister of Interior and Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Limited. In this interview, he speaks with PAUL OGBUOKIRI on issues affecting the maritime industry, the economy and others

Nigeria’s name was recently removed from the IMB piracy list. What is your take on that, viz-a-viz the call by the Director General of NIMASA for an end to categorization of Nigeria as a war risk zone and collection of war risk insurance premium on Nigerian bound vessels?

It is very good news and something that deserves celebration by the Nigerian maritime industry. Now, many positives will start to fall in place for the industry and the Nigerian economy.

However, I wish to urge the authorities not to let down their guards. We must build on the feat achieved so far. I congratulate the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, NIMASA and all other collaborating agencies and foreign partners that made the recording of this feat possible.

However, on the issue of war risk insurance you raised in your question, I did hear when the Honourable Minister of Transportation mentioned it during the flag-off of the Deep Blue Project in Lagos, and I was very pleased that he has indeed thought about the matter because if people keep saying that there is war, pirates and thieves on Nigerian waters, then goods that pass through Nigerian waters will be slammed with war risk insurance.

What it means is that effectively, the consumers of the goods that are carried in the trade will pay that extra cost. If you cannot pay, then there is a diminishing quality of your life because your money is not buying as much of the goods that it should have bought. So, that is what war risk insurance is all about.

Looking at the reduction in inflation based on what you just explained, to what extent do you anticipate that the deep blue project will cause a reduction in the circumstances that led to us having this war risk insurance issues on our waters?

It will not happen automatically. You know, if someone is used to charging a certain amount of money for goods to travel in a certain trade, suddenly you make amendments in terms of the conditions of that trade, people will prefer if they can get away with it, to continue charging what they used to in the past.

So, it is entirely up to the person who is making the investment; in this case, the Federal Government, to communicate with the international trading community that all those complaints you used to have about the inadequacies of the provision of security on our waters are being addressed. Look at what we have provided such as aircraft, fast patrol vessels and others; we have absolutely minimised the risk that ships and the goods that they carry run in our waters. More importantly, the removal of Nigeria from the piracy list should be our selling point, showing that there is no reason for continued payment of the war risk insurance premium by Nigerian shippers. So, if you have a forum where you can start a dialogue with the international trading community, you can indeed say it out to the point where you will say this is the right freight that you can charge for goods going to Nigeria; and this extra war risk premium you will have to let go, because at the end of the day, if it is charged, then it is the Nigerian consumer that pays for it.

On the average, what is the premium that is being paid per vessel in dollar terms?

I can’t give you the numbers but you will have to take my word for it that it is a significant amount of money. It isn’t something that you take lightly or a situation where you will like your area to be designated as a war risk zone.

They will be charging you the risk that would apply to an area where there is insurrection, risk of invasion, etc. But you don’t want that to be the case; you want to be able to sit down with people and have a civilised conversation to say that one; I don’t think that all these problems you ascribed to our area exists there.

As a ship owner, to what extent has the deep blue project raised your confidence in eradicating this challenge?

You know that the deep blue project is a very unique thing; the availability of ships, helicopters and even war fighting crafts. It is an absolutely unique thing but it is still early days. I think what one would really like to see is that you have the hardware, the process and the people.

Now, we want to see you put them to very good use so that the purpose for which you have procured them is not wasted.

You said that the Federal Government, which is making the investment, should talk to the international trading community. Aside from putting all the equipment that has been procured in the media, who are these people the Federal Government is supposed to be talking to?

There are international bodies that regulate trade.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is there and that is the forum to my mind, where you can discuss these issues. When you look at it on a national basis, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is there, trying in some sense to actually regulate the issue of cost of doing business in the Nigerian maritime waters.

It wouldn’t be asking too much if it asks the Shippers Council for instance, to engage with the WTO, to say that on the issue of this extra charges, we have been bearing over time, we have now made sufficient investments to give comfort to those who participate in our trade, and we want to see in proper and physical terms, a reduction. How much does a container travelling from the UK to Lagos cost? How much does it cost a comparable distance elsewhere?

And then we can extrapolate from this information, and know what the extra charges we are bearing are. We can then set that as a basis for seeking discounts and reductions from those who have been paying these charges over time.

Lastly sir, the reduction if finally achieved, how do you think it will trickle down to ordinary Nigerians?

It is very simple. If the reduction is achieved, then the person who consumes the goods won’t pay as much for them as he used to. Again, it might be necessary for you to engage the shippers, letting them know that ‘we are getting discounts from the insurance people’. This has to be passed on because you cannot appropriate it and say well, you have gotten this discount, maybe $50 and you want to add another $50; so as far as the man is concerned in the market, he is paying the same thing that he paid. No!

We have secured a discount of $50 or $100 per container, and we want to see this passed on to the person who consumes the goods.

What was Nigeria losing without the cargo sharing formula implementation?

It was absolutely impossible to share cargo on the basis that is not related to the quality of service that the carrier was offering. In those days, Third World Nations wanted the thing to be shared on a political basis and Western Countries wanted it to be shared on the basis of the capacity that you brought to the assignments.

So, it just didn’t work because there was the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development formula known as the UNCTAD 40-40-20, but the Europeans then had an exception, which was the exception that if you had an agreement with the carrier, that you will carry 100 per cent, and that was what was going to happen. So, they proceeded on that basis and the 40-40-20 is history, long time history.

How has that impacted on the shipping industry in Nigeria?

It didn’t impact positively when it was in force. So, when it is not in force, it didn’t impact. So, what we need to do if we want to participate in the shipping, is, look at the structure of our trade.

That is what determines the types of ships that you have. Look at the market structure and key elements that determine performance and profitability in the market and deal with those issues.

What about opportunities for seafarers?

Yes, opportunities for seafarers arise from the opportunity to participate in the trade. Shipping is part of international trade. So, if you don’t have trade, you don’t have ships. Demand for shipping is a derived demand from what the trade wants. So, we are talking about opportunities in shipping. We are talking about opportunities in trade.

Our people have to understand the full gamut of the value proposition; from raw material, transit through the ports, carriage onboard ships, transport. They must understand this. I have said that people have to make a distinction between a training vessel and a trading vessel. The training vessel is used for navigational runs. So, if the training vessel was based in Lagos, you would run out and you do navigational exercises and you come back the following day. It doesn’t count as sea time.

What counts as sea time is the time that you have on a trading vessel. And the trading vessel, when you talk of relevance, is not a coastal one. It is the international trading one. You have the same size ships and it is doing only coastal runs. It will be about only one-third of the time. So, if you did 30 days they counted only 10 days for you.

How can the issue of CVFF disbursement be addressed?

They should set criteria and disburse it to people who have the capacity. There are so many things I could do for them; it is to ask them to continue to use people who have experience. With the explanations that I gave there, you will now better understand it; you won’t put the cart before the horse.

You won’t go and train people and when they come back, you say ha! Where am I going to train them for sea-time? You would have made complete arrangements. When they finish from school, you look at where they go. After they finish, look at when they start paying back money. You would have done all of those things.

