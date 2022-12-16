How show promoter, Lanre Typical rocked Dubai nightlife November, beyond

Nigerian international show promoter and entertainment business executive, Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan better known as Lanre Typical has continued to bestride the Dubai’s nightlife like a comet shooting through the night, with his ever presence on the scene, unleashing on the city artists after artists from all over the world.

In November alone, the acclaimed “King of Dubai nightlife” shipped in top acts like Ramz, Lax, Costa Titch, Walshy Fire and a number of others.

In the last one year he has brought the likes of Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Mohbad, Kcee, Portable, Ice Prince, Ceeza Milli, A-Star, Ckay, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Skiibii and Ntosh Gazi from South Africa amongst others.

On June 30th , he shipped in Asake to the delight of the Dubai audience and plans are in top gears to fly in DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive and DJ Neptune on different dates to perform at different locations in Dubai.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 he shipped in DJ Neptune where international Disc Jockey unleashed his mastery of the wheel to the Dubai audience

DJ Spinall hit the city on July 14, 2002 as part of the package for the Lanre Typical’s “Afrobeat Takeover’. The international Disc Jockey, record producer, songwriter and label executive went live at VII Dubai. While Spinall is the headline act he got support DJ Sam Benjamin, DJ Shoni and VDJ Tribe,

Next was Superstar DJ Xclusive who arrived in the city on July 26, 2022 for another ‘Dime Tuesday’ experience in the City of Gold.

In 2019 alone before the pandemic laid waste to the world’s activities, Lanre Typical, who is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list included the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

