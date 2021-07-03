How silent is the silence of the silent killer? (1)

The scene

Mr JJ is the Executive Director of a multinational corporation, he’s had about 20 years experience on the job and he’s been happy doing it because it’s been very rewarding. He sits an average of 9-10 hours at his desk, seldom visits a hospital because he always has this overwhelming feeling of wellness.

A day came like every other, he was active at his desk as usual, but suddenly……… suddenly, he felt a coldness/heaviness on the left side of his body, he tried to lift the left hand and leg, alas! he could not. He moved the entire body to get up but fell since there’s no functional ‘’left body’’ to balance the movement.

Then, he tried to shout, but his speech was slurred with saliva drooling, the mouth having been deviated to one side. The hard working JJ just suffered a Stroke! For him, this was the first and only indication of being hypertensive (the blood pressure was severely high when checked).

Why is hypertension a “silent killer”?

Most of the time, high blood pressure ( or hypertension) has no obvious symptoms to indicate that something is wrong.

But why the ‘’silent killer’’ appellation?

•Many people with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it. Often the signs and symptoms are misunderstood.

•High blood pressure develops slowly over time and can be related to many causes.

•High blood pressure cannot be cured. But it can be managed effectively through lifestyle changes and, when needed, medication.

Is hypertension an absolutely silent killer?

Though most patients with high blood pressure have no symptoms to alert them to the elevated pressure, over time, high blood pressure jettisons its silence by displaying tell tale signs on its victims such as ones of stroke, congestive heart failure, heart attack, and kidney failure. What is blood pressure?

Blood pressure is the force that a person’s blood exerts against the walls of their blood vessels.

Each time your heart beats, it pumps blood into the arteries

.This pressure depends on the resistance of the blood vessels and how hard the heart has to work What is high blood pressure?

High blood pressure is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated.

Classification of blood pressure for adults Blood Pressure SBP DBP Classification mmHg mmHg Normal <120 < 80 Pre hypertension 120–139 80-89 Stage 1 Hypertension 140–159 90-99

Understanding blood pressure readings Two numbers create a blood pressure reading:

•Systolic pressure (SBP): This is the first, or top, number (numerator).

It indicates the pressure in the arteries when your heart beats and pumps out blood.

•Diastolic pressure (DBP): This is the second, or bottom, number (denominator).

It’s the reading of the pressure in the arteries between beats of the heart.

Key facts (WHO)

•Hypertension – or elevated blood pressure – is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

•An estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.

•In 2015, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women had hypertension.

•Fewer than 1 in 5 people with hypertension have the problem under control.

•Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide.

•One of the global targets for noncommunicable diseases is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 25% by 2025 (baseline 2010)

Types

For about 95 percent of people with high blood pressure, the cause of their hypertension is unknown — this is called essential, or primary hypertension. When a cause can be found, the condition is called secondary hypertension. •Essential hypertension.

This type of hypertension is diagnosed after a doctor notices that your blood pressure is high on three or more visits and eliminates all other causes of hypertension.

Usually people with essential hypertension have no symptoms, but you may experience frequent headaches, tiredness, dizziness, or nose bleeds. Although the cause is unknown, researchers do know that obesity, increasing age, smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, diet (junk and high salt intake), and heredity all play a role in essential hypertension.

•Secondary hypertension.

The most common cause of secondary hypertension are diseases of the kidneys. Other causes include airway obstruction during sleep (sleep apnea), diseases and tumors of the adrenal glands, pregnancy, hormone abnormalities and thyroid disease, congenital heart disease and long term alcohol consumption. Drugs can also cause secondary hypertension; cocaine, over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, steroids etc

Diagnosing hypertension

It is done mainly by measuring the blood pressure.

Measurement technique

Poor technique is the main cause of misdiagnosis. Blood pressure measurement should be done in a quiet room (applies to both manual and electronic measurement) so the medical professional checking the blood pressure can hear the appropriate sounds; 1.Proper blood pressure measurement requires the person whose blood pressure is being measured to sit quietly for at least five minutes which is then followed by application of a properly fitted blood pressure cuff to a bare upper arm. 2.The person should be seated with their back supported, feet flat on the floor, and with their legs uncrossed. 3.The person whose blood pressure is being measured should avoid talking or moving during this process. 4.The arm being measured should be supported on a flat surface at the level of the heart. The blood pressure cuff should be deflated slowly (2-3 mmHg per second) while listening for the appropriate sounds (applies to manual measurement). 5.The bladder should be emptied before a person’s blood pressure is measured since this can increase blood pressure by up to 15/10 mmHg. 6.Multiple blood pressure readings (at least two) spaced 1–2 minutes apart should be obtained to ensure accuracy.

