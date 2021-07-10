How silent is the silence of the silent killer? (2)

Treatment

1.Hypertension has no cure but can be effectively controlled by medications which are taken lifelong.

2.Lifestyle changes via discontinuation of smoking and alcohol intake play a major role.

3.Being more active (as opposed to watching tv all day), 4.Take low salt diet and low-fat meals, eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, some fish types, nuts etc. After effects on the body systems 1.Damage to the arteries

•Damaged and narrowed arteries.

High blood pressure can damage the cells of your arteries’ inner lining. When fats from your diet enter your bloodstream, they can collect in the damaged arteries.

Eventually, your artery walls become less elastic, limiting blood flow throughout the body.

•Aneurysm. Over time, the constant pressure of blood moving through a weakened artery can cause a section of its wall to enlarge and form a bulge (aneurysm). An aneurysm can potentially rupture and cause life-threatening internal bleeding.

2.Damage to the heart

•Coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease affects the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle. Arteries narrowed by coronary artery disease don’t allow blood to flow freely through them. When blood can’t flow freely to the heart, one can experience chest pain, a heart attack or irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

•Enlarged left heart. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder than necessary in order to pump blood to the rest of your body. This causes the left ventricle to thicken or stiffen (left ventricular hypertrophy). These changes limit the ventricle’s ability to pump blood to your body. This condition increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

•Heart failure. Over time, the strain on the heart caused by high blood pressure can cause the heart muscle to weaken and work less efficiently. Eventually, the overwhelmed heart simply begins to wear out and fail. Damage to your brain

•Transient ischemic attack (TIA).

Sometimes called a ministroke, a transient ischemic (is-KEE-mik) attack is a brief, temporary disruption of blood supply to the brain.

A transient ischemic attack is often a warning that you’re at risk of a full-blown stroke.

•Stroke. A stroke occurs when part of the brain is deprived of oxygen and nutrients, causing brain cells to die.

•Dementia; One cause, vascular dementia, can result from narrowing and blockage of the arteries that supply blood to the brain. It can also result from strokes caused by an interruption of blood flow to the brain. In either case, high blood pressure may be the culprit.

3.Damage to the kidneys

•Kidney failure. High blood pressure is one of the most common causes of kidney failure. That’s because it can damage both the large arteries leading to the kidneys and the tiny blood vessels (glomeruli) within the kidneys.

•Kidney scarring (glomerulosclerosis). Glomerulosclerosis (gloe-mer-u-loe-skluh- ROE-sis) is a type of kidney damage caused by scarring of the glomeruli leading to kidney failure.

4.Kidney artery aneurysm. An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel. It could occur in an artery leading to the kidney which can rupture eventually leading to life threatening internal bleeding.

Damage to the eyes

•Eye blood vessel damage (retinopathy).

High blood pressure can damage the vessels supplying blood to your retina, causing retinopathy which can lead to complete vision loss.

•Fluid buildup under the retina (choroidopathy).

This impairs vision.

•Nerve damage (optic neuropathy).

This is a condition in which blocked blood flow damages the optic nerve.

It can kill nerve cells in the eyes, which may cause bleeding within the eye or vision loss.

6.Sexual dysfunction

Over time, high blood pressure damages the lining of the blood vessels and causes the arteries to harden and narrow (atherosclerosis), limiting blood flow. This means less blood is able to flow to the penis.

For some men, the decreased blood flow makes it difficult to achieve and maintain erections — often referred to as erectile dysfunction.

The problem is fairly common, especially among men who are not treating their high blood pressure. Women may have sexual dysfunction as a side effect of high blood pressure, as well. High blood pressure can reduce blood flow to the vagina. For some women, this leads to a decrease in sexual desire or arousal, vaginal dryness, or difficulty achieving orgasm.

Other possible dangers of high blood pressure

High blood pressure can also affect other areas of the body, leading to such problems as:

•Bone loss. High blood pressure can increase the amount of calcium that’s in the urine. That excessive elimination of calcium may lead to loss of bone density (osteoporosis), which in turn can lead to broken bones.

The risk is especially increased in older women.

•Trouble sleeping. Obstructive sleep apnea — a condition in which the throat muscles relax causing one to snore loudly — occurs in more than half of those with high blood pressure. It’s now thought that high blood pressure itself may help trigger sleep apnea. Also, sleep deprivation resulting from sleep apnea can raise the blood pressure.

High blood pressure emergencies

High blood pressure is usually a chronic condition that gradually causes damage over the years.

But sometimes blood pressure rises so quickly and severely that it becomes a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment, often with hospitalization.

In these situations, high blood pressure can cause:

•Memory loss, personality changes, trouble concentrating, irritability or progressive loss of consciousness

•Stroke •Severe damage to your body’s main artery (aortic dissection)

•Chest pain

•Heart attack

•Sudden impaired pumping of the heart, leading to fluid backup in the lungs resulting in shortness of breath (pulmonary edema)

•Sudden loss of kidney function

•Complications in pregnant women (preeclampsia or eclampsia)

