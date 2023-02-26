News Top Stories

How soldiers, INEC officials disenfranchised voters at Ogun polling units

Posted on Author Ladesope Ladelokun

Angry prospective voters stormed out of Polling Unit 014 in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, following the decision of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop voting.
According to the officials, the safety of the votes cast could no longer be guaranteed since darkness had enveloped the polling unit, prompting the soldiers stationed there to indicate their intention to leave.
Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that as of 7:35 pm when voting stopped, hundreds of prospective voters were yet to vote.
Also, disappointed voters could be heard lamenting the failure of INEC officials to report for duty in good time. A prospective voter who gave his name as Abdulaziz Abdurashid said: “I’ve been here before 11:00 am, I could not see any INEC official when I came.
“They were nowhere to be found. These people started around 1:30 pm. They are now telling us to go home. So, I’ve only wasted my time here. This is not fair at all. We wouldn’t be here if these people had resumed at the appropriate time.
Voters at the Polling Unit 060 (Redemption City) had similar experience.
A voter, Ayomikun Kehinde, who shared his experience with Sunday Telegraph said that most of them, mainly residents of the Redemption City, arrived the Open field Mechanic Village Polling Unit 060 as early as 7:00 am but did not see the INEC officials until 11:30 am.
He said: “The INEC officials did not arrive until 11:30 am. When they came they said that the BVAS machine was not working and they had to go and get another one at Owode. We waited until 1:30 pm when they brought another one and they gave us numbers. They gave me 343.
“Voting started shortly after that and we were there until 7:00 pm, when they stopped voting and started counting. I and others were not able to vote. Only about 114 people were able to vote and they closed the election.”

