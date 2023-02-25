How Soldiers, INEC Officials Disenfranchised Voters At Ogun PUs

Angry prospective voters on Saturday stormed Polling Unit 014 in the Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local Government following the decision of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to stop voting.

According to the officials, the safety of the votes cast could no longer be guaranteed since darkness had enveloped the polling unit, prompting the soldiers stationed there to indicate their intention to leave.

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that as of 7:35 pm when voting stopped, hundreds of prospective voters had yet to vote.

Also, disappointed voters could be heard lamenting the failure of INEC officials to report for duty in good time.

A prospective voter who gave his name as Abdulaziz Abdurashid said: ” I’ve been here before 11:00 am, I could not see any INEC official when I came. They were nowhere to be found.

”These people started around 1:30 pm. They are now telling us to go home. So, I’ve only wasted my time here. This is not fair at all. We shouldn’t be here if these people had resumed at the appropriate time.

