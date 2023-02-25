2023 Elections

How Soldiers, INEC Officials Disenfranchised Voters At Ogun PUs

Posted on Author Ladesope Ladelokun Comment(0)

Angry prospective voters on Saturday stormed Polling Unit 014 in the Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local Government following the decision of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to stop voting.

According to the officials, the safety of the votes cast could no longer be guaranteed since darkness had enveloped the polling unit, prompting the soldiers stationed there to indicate their intention to leave.

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that as of 7:35 pm when voting stopped, hundreds of prospective voters had yet to vote.

Also, disappointed voters could be heard lamenting the failure of INEC officials to report for duty in good time.

A prospective voter who gave his name as Abdulaziz Abdurashid said: ” I’ve been here before 11:00 am, I could not see any INEC official when I came. They were nowhere to be found.

”These people started around 1:30 pm. They are now telling us to go home. So, I’ve only wasted my time here. This is not fair at all. We shouldn’t be here if these people had resumed at the appropriate time.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections

Sokoto PDP guber candidate votes, prays for hitch free exercise

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area. Addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise on Saturday, Umar said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout which according to him […]
2023 Elections

#NigeriaDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Praises Electoral Process In Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and electorates for conducting themselves throughout the electoral process. The governor made the commendation after casting his vote at Agasa Uvete polling unit 11 in Okene Local Government area of Kogi state He said the election has again given Nigerians an opportunity […]
2023 Elections News

I’ll Defeats Ganduje, His Family In Their Hometown, NNPP Reps Candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The House of Representatives Member Representing Rimin Gado, Tofa and Dawakin Tofa, Abdulkadir Tijjani Jobe, who is contesting against Governor Ganduje Son, Abba Ganduje, has boosted that he will defeat hands down the Governor and his entire family. Jobe who cast his votes at Jobe wards Dawakin Tofa, told Newsmen that he is highly confident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica