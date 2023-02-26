How Soludo is putting Anambra contractors on their toes

On March 16, Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, would have clocked one year in office, and at inception he announced massive road construction across the state, OKEY MADUFORO assesses how he has been able to make good his promises so far.

The regime of Chief Willie Obiano was scored below pass mark while he was in office and that indeed left most of Anambra roads in a pitiable state of disrepair.

All the roads in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, Ihiala among are virtually death traps filled by gullies and deep pot holes. Against this backdrop, Soludo announced the construction of 261 km of roads in the area and also the rehabilitation of some roads that can be managed. Ahead of his one year in office, the governor in the last two weeks has embarked on inspection of those roads under construction as against what used to be the case in the last administration.

The inspection started with the ongoing construction in the Awka Capital City which has been battling with traffic which Soludo said would be addressed. Soludo’s second port of call was the inspection of the 10.95Km Mmiata- Anam-Nzam Road (Section 2), which was awarded to Kanubeen Construction Nig Ltd.

He also visited Mkpunando Enugu Otu Aguleri, the first sitting governor to do so in the history of the state where he pledged to build the Eziagulu Otu-Enugu Otu Road in phases. Speaking shortly after inspecting the Mmiata-Anam-Nzam road stretch, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of work.

The contractor, however, explained that the flood that plagued the area for over two months impacted negatively on the progress of work.

Soludo stated that going by details of contract signed with the contractor, the Mmiata Anam road leading to the Anambra West Local Government Secretariat should have been completely tarred by February of this year. “I was told that during the rainy season, residents of Onitsha and its environs evacuate their homes due to heavy flooding.

“Anambra West means a lot to me. After my 2009/2010tour, I made a personal commitment to wipe away their tears when I become Governor, including Ogbaru and Awka North. “After being sworn in as Governor of Anambra State, the first road I inspected with my team was Okpoko in Ogbaru, and the second local government we visited was Anambra West to inspect this road.

“Anambra West is the only Local Government I visited twice during my gubernatorial campaign. When I first arrived, there was considerable agitation among the stakeholders. I needed to return for a special meeting with them.

“One of their demands was for the establishment of more IDP camps in Anambra East where they could seek refuge during the flooding. I fought back tears because, while other Local Government areas requested for roads and basic infrastructure, they requested for IDP camps.

“Nzam is the only place I’m aware of in Nigeria where the Local Government Secretariat is not motorable.” On the Mkpunando road project head said, the Governor said: “The road is very long in terms of kilometers and will be very expensive to repair, which is why successive governments have refused to do it.

Our road projects are being completed in stages. I will send the Commissioner for Works to measure and design the road even if the road is federal or state, our people suffer while driving on it. “The worst-case scenario after the design is that we will build the road in phases. Before my term in office ends, I’d like to drive on a tarred road from Aguleri to Mkpunando Enugu Out.”

For the Transition Committee Chairman for Anambra West, Hon. Felix Ikechi, the Transition Committee Chairman for Anambra East, Dr. Anselem Onuorah explained that the road construction will boost economic activities in area.

He reiterated to residents that APGA government is poised to deliver more at all levels. Soludo also used that opportunity to task the contractor handling the 7.8 kilometres Achina-Onneh-Agbudu-Ogboji road on speedy completion of the project.

The road which is being handled by IDC Construction Company is expected to be completed in 12 months’ time. The project is strategic for many reasons as it will solve the devastating flood challenge experienced in the area, aid evacuation of food produce to and from the inter-connected agrarian communities, among others.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the project, Soludo maintained that the project execution is in keeping with his campaign promise to people of the area. “The Chairman of APGA in Aguata was the first person to lament about the condition of this road in 2017.

It was then that I made the decision to physically inspect the road to ascertain its actual condition and discovered that it was dilapidated”. He explained that he awarded the contract and pledged to fix the road, noting that contractors are usually mobilised with 30% to 50% down payment for the roads.

The Governor revealed that the road has a guaranteed lifespan of at least 20 years. “I told the contractor to do a good job.

If they do so, they will be given additional jobs to do”, Governor Soludo said. Onitsha has always been the sick baby of Anambra State when it comes to road network and this is occasioned by poor road maintenance as well as the helpless state of the water channels. Consequent upon this situation Soludo chose to take on some major roads in Onitsha for reconstruction.

The roads include Akpaka Road (2.896Km), Federal Housing Link Road (972m), Spur to 3-3, Male Hostel Drive (585m) which he also inspected.He also inspected the 3.341 km Akpaka-Nsugbe Road. Rehabilitation and reconstruction of the roads is being handled by Tec Engineering Nigeria LTD. Speaking during the inspection, Governor Soludo said the visit was in keeping with his promise.

Governor Soludo stated that: “In 2016, my predecessor begged me to support his second term bid and in return, in 2021, he did the same for me, implying that promises were kept. If we make a promise, we keep it” The Governor expressed his displeasure that the Akpaka/Federal Housing Road was still 20 percent completed and asked the contractor to ensure that half of the road is asphalted at his next visit by the end of March.

He stressed that if otherwise, the contract will be revoked. On the Nsugbe Road projects he said: “I’m here to officially flag-off and inspect the construction of this road. I’ve heard that the only way to get from Onitsha to Nsugbe is through 3-3, which usually causes problems for the people due to the heavy traffic congestion.

“We decided to fix the road to lessen the suffering of the people after learning that there is a shorter route from here to Onitsha through Akpaka.

Though Soludo may appear satisified with the pace and extent of work being done in most areas , what seems to present hope to the people is that with the constant inspection of projects , contractors would be on their toes while projects would be executed on time.

