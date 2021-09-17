How solving maths saved me from insanity during my incarceration –Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka yesterday revealed how solving mathematical problems saved him from insanity during his 27-month incarceration. The playwright said though he disliked math while in the secondary school, the subject became his saving grace while he was detained by the military. Soyinka revealed this when he played host to the pupils and teachers who did Ogun State proud in the various academic competitions at his Kemta, Idi Aba residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He advised them not to prioritise any subject above others. Governor Dapo Abiodun at an event tagged Ogun Academic Laureates 2021 on April 22 rewarded the laureates with cash, houses and laptops at a ceremony held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta. Soyinka said the efforts of the Abiodun administration to develop education was evident in the emergence of the laureates who have shown great excellence and exploits. He further encouraged them to always have a holistic sense of integration and interaction with subjects to help them to excel in all spheres of life. Abiodun, while highlighting some of the achievements of his administration in the education sector, promised to continue to sustain and uphold the legacy of the founding fathers of the state in education.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, urged the awardees to strive to give their best, promising that the state would continue to create an enabling environment for learners to excel. He said: “We are indeed proud of all our academic laureates who have distinguished themselves in different competitions. And as a state, we promise to continue to put in the required provisions that will continue to aid teaching and learning activities that will produce more academic giants.”

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, urged the students to draw inspiration from Soyinka by not relenting in achieving greatness in all they do. Some of the laureates were given cheques raging from N5m to N50,000, laptops and other goodies.

